PHOTOS: The hottest & wildest men’s bathing suits from Swim Week Las Vegas

The summer may be winding down but that doesn’t mean swimsuit season needs to come to an end.

Following in the skimpy footsteps of Miami, Los Angeles and New York Swim Weeks, Sin City dipped its toes in the sartorial pool with the inaugural launch of Swim Week Las Vegas.

Over the course of five days, Swim Week Las Vegas Powered By Art Hearts Fashion In Partnership With Resorts World took over the Strip as over 15 distinguished designers showed off the latest fits in swim and resort wear.

The diverse roster of designers at SWLV included: Las Vegas Couture Designer David Tupaz, Mister Triple X, Sharnel Guy Swimwear, Merlin Castell, Giannina Azar, For The Stars, Joseph Auren, Diana Couture, Asta Razma, Michael NGO, Pink Melon Swimwear, Naughty Boy Golf, Berry Beachy Swimwear, Love For Upcycling, The Black Tape Project, Airstream, and Styx Athletics.

Get some speedo and board short inspiration for the remainder of Hot Gay Summer 2024 with the sizzling looks from Swim Week Las Vegas….