get soaked

PHOTOS: The hottest & wildest men’s bathing suits from Swim Week Las Vegas

By Johnny Lopez August 25, 2024 at 8:00am
The summer may be winding down but that doesn’t mean swimsuit season needs to come to an end.

Following in the skimpy footsteps of Miami, Los Angeles and New York Swim Weeks, Sin City dipped its toes in the sartorial pool with the inaugural launch of Swim Week Las Vegas.

Over the course of five days, Swim Week Las Vegas Powered By Art Hearts Fashion In Partnership With Resorts World took over the Strip as over 15 distinguished designers showed off the latest fits in swim and resort wear.

The diverse roster of designers at SWLV included: Las Vegas Couture Designer David TupazMister Triple XSharnel Guy SwimwearMerlin CastellGiannina AzarFor The StarsJoseph AurenDiana CoutureAsta RazmaMichael NGOPink Melon SwimwearNaughty Boy GolfBerry Beachy SwimwearLove For UpcyclingThe Black Tape ProjectAirstream, and Styx Athletics

Get some speedo and board short inspiration for the remainder of Hot Gay Summer 2024 with the sizzling looks from Swim Week Las Vegas….

Mister Triple X 

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X

Mister Triple X

Sharnel Guy Swimwear

Merlin Castell 

Love For Upcycling

Love For Upcycling

Love For Upcycling

Naughty Boy Golf

Naughty Boy Golf

Michael Ngo

Milla Stone

Milla Stone

Milla Stone

