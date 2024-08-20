haus of dnc

PHOTOS: The major fashion moments from Night 1 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

By Johnny Lopez August 20, 2024 at 11:00am
On Monday, the 2024 Democratic National Convention arrived for its four-night stint at the United Center in Chicago.

Night one launched with a punch with powerful speeches from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden, and a surprise on-stage appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of her acceptance of the party nomination on Thursday.

While the focus was clearly on highlighting key issues in the Democratic party platform and continuing the enthusiasm for the Harris/Walz campaign, the halls of the DNC were also filled with stylish fashion choices that contributed to the uproarious joy of the night.

From Jill Biden‘s club dress to Kamala Harris’ tan-talyzing power suit, the DNC was serving patriotism eleganza for your nerves.

Check out the major fashion moments from night one of the DNC…

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton at the DNC

Hillary honored the 19th century women’s suffrage movement – and her pantsuit army – by donning an off-white tweed suit. It was also a slight nod to the crisp white suit she wore to accept the party’s nomination at the DNC eight years ago.

UAW President Shawn Fain

Shawn Fain

United Automobile Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain left no crumbs with his statement t-shirt.

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn

As the celebrity host of night one, the 64-year-old actor brought all the President Fitzgerald Grant vibes in his dark power suit. Someone get Shonda Rhimes to reboot Scandal, stat!

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Jasmine Crockett

On top of serving zinger after zinger (“Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision?”), Crockett was giving early Janelle Monae in this chic black and white pantsuit with a dazzling brooch. We stan a rising star queen!

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Andy Beshear

It was a casual Monday for Beshear who bucked the norm by going tieless under his suit, which was right on brand for the Democratic governor of a red state.

First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden at the DNC

The First Lady sparkled in a glittery blue long sleeve Ralph Lauren dress that some online described as her “revenge dress,” “freakum dress” and “club dress.” The Vogue cover girl came to slay! Get it, Dr. Biden ma’am!

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

Harris winked at Barack Obama‘s 2014 “scandalous” tan suit with her chic Chloe two-piece ensemble in a similar color. A rare throwback moment for a presidential candidate propelling us swiftly into the future.

5 Comments*

  • SUPREME

    all American heroes!!!

  • abfab

    POS becomes SCAB

  • abfab

    Lt Gov from MN, soon to be Gov of MN was gorgeous.
    As was Kamala, but then again, she always is.

  • Huron132

    It was exciting and everyone was happy. Everyone spoke of truth and positivity for our future. Spot on that we still have to fight and work hard to get Vice President Harris to win and become the 47th president of the United States for the next 4 years and hopefully 8.

  • Major

    Our favorite ladies did not disappoint at the DNC…. from AOC to Dr Jill, from Hillary to Jasmine to Kamala Harris. Smiles, happiness and hope abounded!

    Let’s finish the job!!!

