PHOTOS: The major fashion moments from Night 1 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

On Monday, the 2024 Democratic National Convention arrived for its four-night stint at the United Center in Chicago.

Night one launched with a punch with powerful speeches from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden, and a surprise on-stage appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of her acceptance of the party nomination on Thursday.

Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff weren’t ready for Kamala Harris’ surprise appearance at DNC Night 1. pic.twitter.com/DzIj53zGG1 — The Recount (@therecount) August 20, 2024

While the focus was clearly on highlighting key issues in the Democratic party platform and continuing the enthusiasm for the Harris/Walz campaign, the halls of the DNC were also filled with stylish fashion choices that contributed to the uproarious joy of the night.

From Jill Biden‘s club dress to Kamala Harris’ tan-talyzing power suit, the DNC was serving patriotism eleganza for your nerves.

Check out the major fashion moments from night one of the DNC…