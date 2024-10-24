serving body

PHOTOS: The wildest & most sizzling men’s looks from LA Fashion Week 2024

By Johnny Lopez October 24, 2024 at 11:00am
LA Fashion Week

Los Angeles continues to stake its claim as a fashion capital alongside the Big Four of New York, Paris, London and Milan.

Following the high-profile runways of the powerhouse quartet, Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion–founded by queer designer Erik Rosete–showcased a diverse and inclusive roster of established and up-and-coming brands that delivered an unmatched catwalk of creative and body-baring men’s fits that brought the drama and the thirst!

Among this season’s designers were: Alexis Monsanto, Amara Art Fashion, Amour Verte, Baez, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, Diana Couture, Diyanni Surf, Edher Gin, Gray, Jesse J Collections, Kenneth Barlis, Kentaro Kameyama, Mac Divot, Milla Stone, Mister Triple X, Merlin Castell, Mondo Guerra, No Name, Odair, Pellone Collection, Scotch & Soda, Steve Madden, and Willfredo Gerardo.

So while you are figuring out your fall wardrobe, get some fashion inspo with these gag-worthy lewks looks from Los Angeles Fashion Week…

Wilfred Gerardo

LA Fashion Week

Flaunt it if you got it.

Wilfredo Gerardo

LA Fashion Week

A shirt wouldn’t do him justice.

Merlin Castell

LA Fashion Week

It’s a jumpsuit. It’s a robe. It’s a serve!

Merlin Castell

LA Fashion Week

Lululemon and Alo could never.

Dair

LA Fashion Week

He’s on cloud 9.

Dair

LA Fashion Week

Plush. Sheer. Leather. Abs. SOLD.

Dair

LA Fashion Week

Florals for fall, Miranda!

Edher Gin

LA Fashion Week

Welcome to the cowboy Matrix!

Baez

LA Fashion Week

Bam!

Alexis Monsanto

LA Fashion Week

Luxury!

Mister Triple X

LA Fashion Week

The invite said upscale WeHo dinner with the boys.

Mister Triple X

LA Fashion Week

The gay yee-haw agenda for your nerves!

Mister Triple X

LA FashioN Week

Magic Mike eleganza.

Mister Triple X

LA Fashion Week

Your ’90s Marky Mark Calvins got upgraded.

No Name

LA Fashion Week

Two tix to the Chappell Roan show, please!

No Name

LA FashioN Week

Lounging around the house never looked so good.

Gray

LA Fashion Week

THEE look of the week. 🔥

Milla Stone

LA Fashion Week

When the pool party goes from day to night …

Milla Stone

LA Fashion Week

Being fearless never goes out of style.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

3 Comments*

  • WillParkinson

    Some of these are really nice. Some of them, even a hot model can’t save.

  • rural queer socialist

    EXACTLY what the public needs to see …

    … to help GOTV for Trump.

    NO working class appeal. NO appeal to everyday guys who grow the food, who transport the food, who stock the shelves, who make the shopping carts, who work the registers, to feed mothers and children, etc. NO appeal to affordable clothing, and practical design.

    Way to go ‘Fashion Week’. Help elect Trump.

    • WeHoGuy69

      Rural, editorial fashion brings forth everyday fashion. Nome of this is intended for everyday wear.

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Eleganza*

Latest*