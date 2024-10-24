PHOTOS: The wildest & most sizzling men’s looks from LA Fashion Week 2024

Los Angeles continues to stake its claim as a fashion capital alongside the Big Four of New York, Paris, London and Milan.
Following the high-profile runways of the powerhouse quartet, Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion–founded by queer designer Erik Rosete–showcased a diverse and inclusive roster of established and up-and-coming brands that delivered an unmatched catwalk of creative and body-baring men’s fits that brought the drama and the thirst!
Among this season’s designers were: Alexis Monsanto, Amara Art Fashion, Amour Verte, Baez, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, Diana Couture, Diyanni Surf, Edher Gin, Gray, Jesse J Collections, Kenneth Barlis, Kentaro Kameyama, Mac Divot, Milla Stone, Mister Triple X, Merlin Castell, Mondo Guerra, No Name, Odair, Pellone Collection, Scotch & Soda, Steve Madden, and Willfredo Gerardo.
So while you are figuring out your fall wardrobe, get some fashion inspo with these gag-worthy
lewks looks from Los Angeles Fashion Week…
WillParkinson
Some of these are really nice. Some of them, even a hot model can’t save.
rural queer socialist
EXACTLY what the public needs to see …
… to help GOTV for Trump.
NO working class appeal. NO appeal to everyday guys who grow the food, who transport the food, who stock the shelves, who make the shopping carts, who work the registers, to feed mothers and children, etc. NO appeal to affordable clothing, and practical design.
Way to go ‘Fashion Week’. Help elect Trump.
WeHoGuy69
Rural, editorial fashion brings forth everyday fashion. Nome of this is intended for everyday wear.