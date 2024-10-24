PHOTOS: The wildest & most sizzling men’s looks from LA Fashion Week 2024

Los Angeles continues to stake its claim as a fashion capital alongside the Big Four of New York, Paris, London and Milan.

Following the high-profile runways of the powerhouse quartet, Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion–founded by queer designer Erik Rosete–showcased a diverse and inclusive roster of established and up-and-coming brands that delivered an unmatched catwalk of creative and body-baring men’s fits that brought the drama and the thirst!

Among this season’s designers were: Alexis Monsanto, Amara Art Fashion, Amour Verte, Baez, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, Diana Couture, Diyanni Surf, Edher Gin, Gray, Jesse J Collections, Kenneth Barlis, Kentaro Kameyama, Mac Divot, Milla Stone, Mister Triple X, Merlin Castell, Mondo Guerra, No Name, Odair, Pellone Collection, Scotch & Soda, Steve Madden, and Willfredo Gerardo.