PHOTOS: These thirsty gaymers are all player ones in our book

You don’t need to be an avid gamer to appreciate the appeal of The Gaymers, a group of Mexican friends who show their love of video games by speaking the universal language of thirst.
But hey, if you are — double win!
Whether they’re catching Pokémon, twinking out with Link or tussling with Bowser, these guys are proving the optimal dress code for gaming only depends on your preference: boxers or briefs?
Hit UP + UP + DOWN + DOWN + LEFT + RIGHT + LEFT + RIGHT, the scroll down:
3 Comments
Barefootboyz
As an actual gamer since Pong I call BS and this is truly just stupid.
Creamsicle
There’s nothing to stop a gamer from also lifting a dumbbell or two on occasion. Casual gaming is already really popular. It’s not a hobby for dedicated nerds any more.
It doesn’t even take a lot of dedication to look like these guys. Just lift a couple times a week and eat well is all it takes. These guys are cute, and that doesn’t disqualify someone’s nerddom.
Godabed
Im sure this photoshoot lead to a G fuel bareback orgy followed by blue.
But seriously majority of gamer nerds don’t look like this. So I too call BS.
Playing on your nintendo switch sometimes doesn’t make you a gamer.