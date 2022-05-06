PHOTOS: These thirsty gaymers are all player ones in our book

View this post on Instagram
You don’t need to be an avid gamer to appreciate the appeal of The Gaymers, a group of Mexican friends who show their love of video games by speaking the universal language of thirst.
But hey, if you are — double win!
Whether they’re catching Pokémon, twinking out with Link or tussling with Bowser, these guys are proving the optimal dress code for gaming only depends on your preference: boxers or briefs?
Hit UP + UP + DOWN + DOWN + LEFT + RIGHT + LEFT + RIGHT, the scroll down:
10 Comments
Barefootboyz
As an actual gamer since Pong I call BS and this is truly just stupid.
Creamsicle
There’s nothing to stop a gamer from also lifting a dumbbell or two on occasion. Casual gaming is already really popular. It’s not a hobby for dedicated nerds any more.
It doesn’t even take a lot of dedication to look like these guys. Just lift a couple times a week and eat well is all it takes. These guys are cute, and that doesn’t disqualify someone’s nerddom.
lord.krath
What exactly are you calling BS on? What is so unbelievable? LOL
Godabed
Im sure this photoshoot lead to a G fuel bareback orgy followed by blue.
But seriously majority of gamer nerds don’t look like this. So I too call BS.
Playing on your nintendo switch sometimes doesn’t make you a gamer.
Prax07
Most there seem to be Nintendo or Pokemon fanboys…casual gaming isn’t actual Gaming IMO, so I wouldn’t call those guys Gamers.
bachy
The Menudo of Minecraft! Although I think there is a room for further development of the ideas, I like the creativity that went into generating promotional images for these guys!
abfab
All right people. I take back every crude remark I made about the IM Catalogue.
abfab
Thirsty? Vass is deess meen?
BoylesqueBubble
As usual, even with a “diverse” group of men, they all look exactly the same. Change it up a little. Why wasn’t Graham Gremore’s pasty dough boy self in this picture?
pokkelbeer
This is clearly an advert for game themed undies and swag.
Pity they didn’t include some cute bears. That would have been far more accurate of the average gamer body.
This is a win for body and diversity shaming.