PHOTOS: More thirsty pics of guys doing the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge” because why not?

Folks are definitely feeling coronavirus cabin fever something fierce.
All around the world, quarantined people have been styling their bedding into fashion garments and then posting their photo spreads to social media.
We’ve already done one roundup of thirsty photos of guys doing the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge,” but more and more of them keep posting pics.
So without any further ado, here’s another round of photos of guys showing off their blanket couture…
View this post on Instagram
Hoy se Sale !! @txemikal_brother Ya tienes tu foto @rojopicota ??? las divas de sants !! Reto a @anna_makeawish @raul_mol @oscar_eseus @daniiterrones @fernandoalcalacollado @johnny_cash_30 @jmoliner01 @status_oropesa @coaching.with.the.senses @rosvibes @gimenezgrinan ? @monioles @anamonerris @anna28782 @noenarvaez @vicentemarcobarres #yomequedoencasa #pillowchallenge #divas #momentosunicos #risasmil #gobvibes #cuarentenacreativa #terraceo
View this post on Instagram
Najbolj prodajan modni dodatek leta 2020 ?? ? Do danes je bila maska, zelo hitro pa se ji približuju še vzglavnik ???? ? Z njim spiš, se pretepaš… to pot pa je modni oblikovalec "Karantena" poskrbela, da je nekaj nepogrešljivega tudi v spomladanskem preživljanju prostega ?asa ??? ? Biti v karanteni je izziv… kljub temu je danes na vrsti še dodaten #quarantinepillowchallenge ?? ? Mi pristaja? ?? ? Pridruži se in ugotovi še ti ?
View this post on Instagram
#???????????????? 1. ???????? ?????? ? ????? ?. ??????? ???? ?. ?????? ?????? ? ????? ?. ???????????? ????, ??? ?????? ?? ???? ??????????, ??? ???? ?? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???????? ?????? ?. ??? ? ???????? ?????? ? ????? 2. ?? ???????? ????? ??????????? ? ???????? #pillowchallenge 3. ???????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ??????? ?????? 4. ???? ??????? ?????? ???? ??????? ? ??????? ?? ?????, ??? ?????-?? ???????????? ??????? 5. ????? ?????????? – ?????? ???????? ????????? ????? ?
Related: PHOTOS: Guys are posting thirsty pictures of themselves for the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge”