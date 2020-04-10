PHOTOS: More thirsty pics of guys doing the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge” because why not?

Folks are definitely feeling coronavirus cabin fever something fierce.

All around the world, quarantined people have been styling their bedding into fashion garments and then posting their photo spreads to social media.

We’ve already done one roundup of thirsty photos of guys doing the “Quarantine Pillow Challenge,” but more and more of them keep posting pics.

So without any further ado, here’s another round of photos of guys showing off their blanket couture…

