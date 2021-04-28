PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet tells fans he’s been “playing with himself all day,” shares proof

For someone whose breakthrough role in Call Me By Your Name involved that peach scene, we trust that Timothée Chalamet knows a thing or two about this subject.

And like so many still under partial pandemic restrictions (whether or not they’ll admit to it), the Dune star spent a whole day playing with himself.

Chalamet even took to Instagram to share his accomplishment, writing in no uncertain terms:

“I’ve been playing with myself all day.”

Of course, he was referring to his Dune action figure, posed on his coffee table as it were about to embark on an epic battle across the living room floor to restart the WiFi. He also shared shots of it vegging out on the couch and playing guitar — just another day in paradise.

Over 2.5 million people liked the photo (or the caption), and commenters were quick to inform Timmy of his double entendre. We’re fairly certain that was the point, but it’s good to know his followers are so on top of things.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart had one simple reaction: “Timmy,” she wrote approvingly…disapprovingly?

“TIMOTHEE THE WORDS. CHOOSE THEM CAREFULLY,” another cautioned rather loudly.

“Timmy that sounds wrong,” wrote another.

You can play with Chalamet all day long too if you shell out $19.99 for the figure. Just be careful — the seller warns of a “choking hazard.”