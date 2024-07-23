PHOTOS: Troye Sivan wants you to be “turned on” by his slutty tour outfits

Since launching in May, everyone’s has been feeling the rush of Troye Sivan’s tour in support of his third album Something To Give Each Other.

Over the course of the stage spectacle’s European leg, the Aussie pop prince proudly made it the gayest show on Earth as he kissed one of his dancers, performed on his knees with a suggestively placed microphone, and recreated the lap dance from “One of Your Girls” video when Ross Lynch joined him on stage in London.

The “S” in Sivan stands for ssssssultry!

The scintillating tour numbers highlight Sivan’s twink-to-twunk energy, seductive singing chops and a commitment to nailing down the choreo fans first saw in the “Rush” video last summer.

The final piece in cementing the show’s homoerotic vibe is the fashion, which sees the 29-year-old decked out in Helmut Lang tank tops, Alexander McQueen crop tops, Rabanne body suits, leather chaps, custom jock straps, and even a Gaultier black bustier that calls back to another historic pop diva tour. But more on that in a minute.

Described by Nylon’s Kevin LeBlanc as “queer Bushwick-meets-runway fashion,” the slutty aesthetic has been curated by Sivan’s tour stylist Marc Forné. A former model, Forné also routinely outfits Elite hotties Omar Ayuso and Manu Ríos, and started his own casual brand Carrer with Ríos last year.

But while he usually styles his clients for sleek red carpets and editorials, Forné wanted to turn up the horniness for Sivan’s tour.

“I feel like it had to be sexy because of the dancing,” Forne told GQ. “Never tacky, but sexy.”

He added: “I love the idea of people being turned on by the looks. That’s one of the goals.”

Mission accomplished!

Some of the looks also pay homage to sartorial pop iconography like Madonna‘s legendary Blond Ambition cone bra and Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” era chaps and bikini bottoms, but Forné said those references were not as intentional as you might think.

“The thing is, we never had this conversation [to make these references]. It’s always been organic, it’s always been spontaneous,” Forné told GQ’s Raymond Ang.

“We would just start talking about something, then go into like, ‘Oh, why don’t we do this top with pants?’ And then I would jump in and be like, ‘Oh, we should do Jean Paul Gaultier.’ And then this and then that, and things end up being references to older eras and pop stars like Madonna or Christina. We end up there without knowing ourselves that we were going there.”

Whether on purpose or by accident, the looks are mixing high and low brow and getting everyone hot and bothered!

Sivan will be hitting the US for the highly-anticipated “Sweat” tour with Brat queen Charli XCX in September, before re-launching the Australian leg of the “Something To Give Each Other” tour in November.

In the meantime, check out a rundown of Troye Sivan’s “sexy, never tacky” tour fits below: