Pietro Boselli outdoes himself in new jaw-dropping cover shoot

We’ve seen him playing “strip-rock, paper, scissors“, modeling all manner of stretchy swimwear, working out with very little clothing on (we hear it helps the muscles breathe), and just plain posing in his underwear.

But Pietro Boselli‘s latest shoot is upping the ante.

I've seen a picture of Pietro Boselli for Yummy magazine and oh my flaming lord ?? — Lewis (@lewispringle) November 16, 2020

The math teacher turned model left little to the imagination on the latest cover of the Yummy zine. Interested parties have identified one part of the photo that holds special appeal…can you find it?