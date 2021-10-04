Pioneering gay vlogger Davey Wavey reflects on 15 years online, says “a lot has changed”

“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years … What a journey! A lot has changed in those 15 years, but one thing has stayed the same: I’ve always created content about the things that interest me. I’ve followed my passion all along, and that’s probably why my heart is still in the work that I do after all these years. What’s alive for me now is creating videos about sex and sexuality; that’s where my focus is today.

When I started, my content was lightly sexual. I’d touch on sexual topics here and there, but it wasn’t until the last few years that things have become a lot more titillating. To be honest, it doesn’t surprise me. I’m a sexual person. It’s on brand for me. What would surprise me is if I started making videos about makeup tutorials or basketball.”Pioneering gay vlogger Davey Wavey, who first launched his YouTube channel in 2007, talking to Go Pride about where his career have taken him over the last 15 years.