P!nk explains her “twisted” history with Madonna: “She doesn’t like me”

P!nk has a new album, Trustfall, out now. She’s been hitting the publicity trail, and appeared yesterday on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius. In one part of the interview, Stern asked the singer, 43, whether she was friends with any of her heroes growing up.

Specifically, he asked if she was friends with Madonna.

“No. Madonna doesn’t like me,” she said.

Stern asked her why and P!nk replied that she didn’t know.

“Some people just don’t like me,” she said. “I’m a polarizing individual.”

Stern responded that Madonna was also a polarizing individual, which P!nk agreed with, adding, “She is man. F*ck, I loved her.”

The singer then elaborated further. She says she thought the dislike dated back 20 years to when she first found musical success.

“She tried to kind of play me on Regis And Kelly and I’m not the one so I didn’t work out,” she said.

Again, Stern pushed for more details.

“It’s just such a silly story,” she said. “I f*cking love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was like fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna, when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

“And so, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage [at a Madonna show]. How does it feel?’”

“I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me’,” she quipped in return.

That apparently didn’t go down well with the Material Girl. “I didn’t work out for us,” added P!nk. Stern then joked that Madonna was a surprise guest in the studio and had come to fight P!nk, prompting the “Get The Party Started” singer to laugh.

Working with Linda Perry

Stern also asked P!nk about her working relationship with Linda Perry. He wanted to know how she felt about Perry giving the song “Beautiful” to Christina Aguilera in 2002, despite P!nk making it clear that she wanted it.

P!nk worked with the legendary songwriter and producer on two albums: Missundaztood (2001) and Try This (2003). She admitted she had struggled with Perry’s decision.

“The great thing about Linda is she will pull perfection out of you. She did that with Christina. That song ended up where is was supposed to be. Christina sounded incredible on that song because Linda will tell you, ‘F*ck your stupid vibrato.’ That’s what she used to say to me all the time.”

“She was like, ‘No, no. I want to know how you feel. I want to know what hurts. Here’s the microphone’.”

P!nk said “Beautiful” ended up with the right singer, before going on to explain her “very complicated” relationship with Perry.

“I used to trip on acid at 12 and 13 years old and sing out of the attic [Perry’s song] ‘Drifting’ at the top of my lungs until the cops were called because her voice — I could feel myself in her,” she said.

She added that it felt like Perry understood her pain, and she wanted to meet the songwriter to tell her so.

“And that’s why I went and found her and wouldn’t give up. So, when I was working with her, I felt betrayed when she went on to work with everybody else because then she became the pop hitmaker, and I was like, ‘No. I thought what we had was special.'”

“And everyone was like, ‘Why the f*ck are you looking for Linda Perry?’ And I was like, ‘You don’t understand. You don’t understand. That woman saved my life. And she’s so talented.’ And she went on to be all these things. That was the part that hurt, it had nothing to do with Christina. I had to do with all of it.”

Check out P!nk’s latest video for the song “Trustfall” below.