Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ reign of terror on LGBTQ+ people continues

Political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues to show that terrorizing LGBTQ+ people is her foremost mission as governor of the fourth poorest state in the nation, even as it recovers from a devastating string of tornados.

This week, Arkansas lawmakers approved a bill that would require parental approval for teachers to address their minor students with pronouns that aren’t listed on their birth certificate. The odious legislation, which includes colleges and universities, would also prohibit schools from requiring teachers to respect a student’s pronouns.

The law passed the Republican-dominated state senate by a 19-5 margin. It will now head to Sanders’ desk for her signature where she will most certainly sign it in quick order.

Lizz Garbett, the mother of a 16-year-old transgender student in Little Rock, told news station KATV that her son’s teachers have always respected his pronouns.

“It sends a message of ‘You are safe here at school, we love you, now let’s call you whatever you want to be called and get about the business of learning, which is why we’re here,” she said.

Disgustingly, the bill’s Senate sponsor, Mark Johnson (R), says the act is about protecting teachers. In truth, it’s about targeting transgender kids.

Sanders didn’t waste any time restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ Arkansans when she arrived in the governor’s mansion in January. She immediately signed a bill prohibiting state agencies from using the gender-neutral term “Latinx,” because that’s clearly one of the biggest problems in Arkansas. The state is battling a myriad of actual crises, including cleanup from a recent spat of tornados that killed at least five people.

But Sanders is wasting her time with culture war garbage. Last month, she signed a law that dictates which bathrooms which bathrooms LGBTQ+ kids can use at school.

That’s right: her head is in the toilet.

In addition, Sanders signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” law, which restricts teachers from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom. She’s a second-rate Ron DeSantis. Congratulations, Sarah!

The Huckabee family has a long and undistinguished tradition of demonizing queer people. Her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, once said gay people are the biggest threat facing the U.S. (that quote is from 2019, by the way).

Daddy Huckabee once thought his gay bashing would carry him to the White House, entering the presidential race in both 2008 and 2016. It didn’t, however, and now, he hosts a Saturday night radio show on something called the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

May his daughter find a similar sad fate.

Arkansas got hit with a massive tornado and thousands on thousands of residents are without homes but I’m glad their governor is more worried about student pronouns https://t.co/0yse1ARHWF — John Anthony (@RealJA17) April 6, 2023

Arkansas Senate just passed a bill policing pronouns in the classroom. This is a completely made up culture war non-problem. I would say trans people are the new red scare commies, but in Arkansas we’re still stuck on passing laws against communism too. Stupidest session ever. https://t.co/sXAqLcpKGC — The Indoctrinatrix (@gelderbailey) April 6, 2023

Trans people: *exist*



Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "HOW DARE YOU DECLARE WAR ON US." https://t.co/AT1J9wskXg — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 8, 2023

It’s impossible to take Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she says that the right didn’t start culture wars. This is the daughter of Mike Huckabee!



Always the victim, even if she’s literally rerunning arguments against gay people from the ’90s against trans people in the ’20s. — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 8, 2023