Polls are closing! Don’t miss your final chance to vote in the 2024 Queerties

Tick, tock! Queerties season is winding down.

For the last month we’ve been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community’s brightest stars, tastemakers, storytellers, and innovators for the twelfth year in a row. Don’t miss your final chance to vote for your faves!

From binary-busting artists topping to the music charts, to the fiercest drag queens, to the brave notables who shook up mainstream America with their coming out stories, to more LGBTQ+ TV shows and movies than ever before, these are the names that have kept us entertained and inspired all year long.

Voting for the 2024 Queerties ends at midnight TONIGHT!

In honor of the fashionable trend-setters and boundary-breaking athletes who’ve made the world a better, queerer place, we added two new categories in 2024 to celebrate even more corners of pop culture: Style Icon and Sports Hero! We’ve also updated the film categories so that you can pick two of your favorite movies this year, one comedy and one drama.

And because we simply love mess, we’re excited to introduce the Best Feud category, where you can help us decide which two celebs have the juiciest, wildest, most riveting rivalry of all time.

Over 2 million votes have been cast so far and, we gotta say, the competition has been fierce. Seriously, we’ve never seen so many close races in so many different categories.

Voting ends at midnight, so get your ballots in pronto. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on March 12 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your last votes and help promote your favorites during the final countdown.