Polo MorÍn is starting more fires than anyone can handle

After being outed and blackmailed, who wouldn’t need to let off a little steam?
Mexican actor Polo Morín is ramping up for his next role — fighting fires in Mexico City and lighting a few for the viewers at home.
Here’s how Netflix teases its scorching new series, High Heat:
“When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family – and a serial killer.”
The drama!
But since we’re here…
One Comment
JeffBaker
Broiling Hot!