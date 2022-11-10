Tiffany Trump “flipping out” as Hurricane Nicole barrels towards Mar-a-Lago ahead of wedding day

Tiffany Trump is all set to tie the knot with her billionaire boyfriend Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. Or rather, she was until Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane today.

Related: Tiffany Trump celebrates 29th birthday by being left out of latest court filing against Trump Org

Donald Trump‘s forgotten fourth child has reportedly been “flipping out” all week as Nicole barreled toward Florida’s Atlantic coast. Now that the storm has finally hit, guests at Mar-a-Lago have been evacuated and the staff have all been sent home.

But Tiffany refuses to leave the club.

“Tiffany is still there,” a source tells Page Six. “Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned.”

“It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside. Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen … Tiffany is flipping out.”

Related: Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mess just got 10 times messier and 20 times stupider

Per CNN:

Donald Trump’s Florida home is within “the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone of uncertainty,” said the report — which added that “forecasters aren’t anticipating the storm to strike Mar-a-Lago,” but “are expecting at least some wind and rain from the storm for the location.” While some guests are already in town, some who are flying in from around the globe might not make it in. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach International Airport closed and canceled all flights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Over 500 guests were expected to attend Tiffany’s wedding, with many flying in from international destinations.

“Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding,” a source told Page Six back in June 2021. “Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there.”

Related: Donald and Melania hosted New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago and all the worst people were there

Tiffany’s bad luck comes at the same time her father has seen his political fortunes crumble after more than a dozen of his handpicked candidates lost their races in this week’s midterm elections.

To add insult to injury, the one Republican who Trump criticized, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, sailed to reelection in Florida with nearly 60% of the vote.

A source close to the ex-president’s camp tells ABC News: “This was the end of the Trump era and the dawn of the DeSantis era. Like every other Trump catastrophe, he did this to himself with stupid and reckless decisions.”

Related: After being cucked by Ron DeSantis on a world stage, Trump turns his ire toward Melania and Dr. Oz

Tiffany met Boulos while traveling in Mykonos in 2018 with Lindsay Lohan. The couple has not yet commented on their wedding day being ruined or whether they plan to postpone the celebration for a drier day.