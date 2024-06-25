London Pride takes place this weekend and Hong Kong-born, London-based queer pop artist Jason Kwan will be performing on the MainStage in Trafalgar Square.

Kwan dropped his latest EP Deja Vu earlier this month. In addition to his solo career ,he also performs with The Bitten Peach, the UK’s first queer Pan-Asian cabaret production, and he is face of NYX Cosmetics to support LGBTQ+ people of color.

We caught up with Kwan ahead of this weekend’s show for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite LGBTQ+ musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what he had to say…

Since it’s Pride month… Ultimate Pride anthem:

“The Best” by Tina Turner. This song always gets me dancing and is the song I attribute to my queer-Asian cabaret family, The Bitten Peach. I love how raw this song is and it fully encapsulates my self-love, love for my friends, family, and for my loved ones.

First album you ever purchased:

“The Fame” by Lady Gaga. I remember working in a clothing store and using my first paycheck to purchase this album in Hong Kong. Gaga’s influence on me is everlasting. She showed me that music, art, fashion, and ambition can be limitless. “The Fame” is my gay soundtrack.

Current favorite album by a queer artist:

“Hot City” by Bonnie McKee. This is my summer album and I’ve waited eleven years for it! Every song is a gem and the album brings me back to the 2010s, giving carefree, hair-down pop music. My current favourite is “Rewind Your Heart.”

Go-to song when you want to cry:

“A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell, but the Diana Krall version from her “Live In Paris” album. When I first heard this version, I was awestruck by Diana’s voice. Her voice is quite genderless to me, and her jazz vocal and piano interpretation of the song really nails those bittersweet lyrics to your heart; great for a gentle or violent cry.

Favorite music or concert documentary:

BLACKPINK’s Light Up The Sky. I’m a huge K-pop fan, and I especially love BLACKPINK. I’m so, so proud of the girls for dominating the entire world with their music and personalities. It’s pretty amazing for me to see East and Southeast Asian artists getting worldwide recognition and love. I hope more Asian artists receive that level of love and welcome.

First big concert you ever attended:

The Monster Ball by Lady Gaga. I was front and centre at the O2 London Arena. So close that I could see the sweat drip off of her abs. I lined up at 8 AM that morning, coming up from Kent, and made some incredible friends in my 12 hours of being in the line. The show itself was a pop-theatre dream. I still remember it very vividly. I got to meet Justin Tranter from Semi Precious Weapons after the show, which was the cherry on top.

Dream queer musical collab (alive or dead):

Leslie Cheung, 張國榮. Leslie is a queer Cantonese pop legend. Sadly, he died by suicide in 2003, but his legacy has really affected me and was the reason I moved to the UK from Hong Kong to pursue music. I hope one day to continue his legacy in some form. It would have been incredible to have even been in the same room as him. To sing with him would be unfathomably healing.

Go-to song or album when you need to unwind:

When I’m stoned, I love listening to “Breakthrough” by Colbie Caillat. The softness and cuteness of the album sends me into a really comfortable and calm space. I suddenly forget all my worries and focus on the smaller, more delicate aspects of life that are beautiful.

Best cover by a queer singer ever recorded:

“Believe” by Cher and covered by Adam Lambert. Adam’s piano and vocal version is absolutely mind-blowing. Not only is his voice perfect, the arrangement of the song gives it such depth, allowing the song to really swell and climax in the final chorus. It does the original version so much justice.

Musical artist who’s had the greatest influence on you:

You’ve probably guessed from reading this, but Lady Gaga is my GOAT. She came into my life at a tumultuous time, when I had just moved to the UK and was struggling to fit in and figure out who I was. Gaga gave me a universe to indulge in, and also shared the same musical passions as I did: jazz, musical theater, piano and vocal music, electronic pop, and classical music. I think her thirst for experimenting in different art forms and genres inspires me to not feel I’m confined to just be one thing.

Before you go, check out the music video for “Paradise” off Kwan’s new EP Deja Vu…

