Thomas Orlina is a Filipino-American recording artist born and raised in Los Angeles.

In 2021, he partnered with GLAAD to write and record the song and music video for “Brush It Off,” an upbeat pop anthem that aimed to promote inclusivity and amplify messages around the Stop Asian Hate and Black Lives Matter movements.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Earlier this year, Thomas released his latest single “Tell Me Your Name” dropped earlier this year and is an EDM track catered for gay clubs. A steamy music video for the song premiered during Pride month.

Queerty caught up with Thomas for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite queer musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what he had to say…

What song do you currently have on repeat and why are you obsessed with it?

“It’s ok I’m ok” by Tate McRae. I find Tate to be very interesting, from her sound to her overall stage presence. She really embodies the early 2000s with this new era she’s in and that’s the type of music I grew up listening to. I’m looking forward to watching her career take off.

Favorite album by a queer artist and why…

Montero by Lil Nas X. I think he’s a phenomenal artist who can dance and perform. The album had so many great bangers and had no skips in my opinion.

First album you ever purchased and the impact it had on you…

Britney Spears debut album …Baby One More Time was the first album I’ve ever purchased. I loved the way she was so passionate and committed to every single released on that album. The album had a ton of iconic songs, especially “Baby One More Time” written by Max Martin, a legend I’m inspired by.

Go-to song when you want to dance…

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter is such an addicting song. It makes me want to get up and dance everytime I hear it. I think it’s a genius song and love everything Sabrina’s doing right now.

Best music or concert documentary and why…

Gaga: Five Foot Two was a great documentary on Netflix that solidified my love for her even more. From her early music to countless Grammy Awards and an Oscar, she is the ultimate pop star and is a huge influence in my work.

Dream queer music collab…

Kim Petras is an amazing artist. I have a deep connection with their discography, and her recent singles have elevated pop music.

First big concert you ever attended and what you remember most about it…

It was NSYNC and Britney Spears in Las Vegas. I remember sitting and watching them on stage and loved every moment of it, as they were the biggest stars of that era. It was a night to remember!

Best classic song by a queer singer ever recorded and why…

“Tainted Love” by the group Soft Cell. This song has such a catchy melody, a strong message and has a lot of great energy to it.

Go-to song when you need to unwind…

“What Do You Mean?” by Justin Bieber is such a timeless song and has such a good vibe. Listening to anything Justin Bieber gets me going in the studio. He’s the closest male pop artist that I reference in almost everything I’ve released thus far.

Queer artist who’s had the greatest influence on your work and why…

Miley Cyrus is an artist that truly has sampled so many different sounds, sang about many different narratives and has had a tremendous amount of success. She’s switched up her look and direction so many times and continues to enhance the landscape of pop music.

Scroll down for pics from Thomas’ Instagram page…

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.