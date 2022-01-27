Pope tells parents not to do this one thing if their child is gay

The Pope has said parents should not condemn their children if they are gay.

Pope Francis, 85, offered the unscripted comments yesterday during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City. He was discussing the challenges of raising kids. In particular, he was talking about parents who have to deal with “sad” situations in their children’s lives, such as them falling sick or being involved in an accident. He then mentioned sexuality.

“Parents who see that their children have different sexual orientations, how they manage that and accompany their children and not hide behind a condemning attitude.”

“Parents who see their children not going to school – so many parents’ problems, we think how to help them. To them I say: don’t be afraid… Never condemn a child,” he said.

Although a kid being gay or bisexual should not be seen as something “sad”, telling parents not to “condemn” a child over their sexuality is obviously a good thing. Too often, parents fail to give LGBTQ offspring the support they deserve and need, citing their religion as the reason.

Although official Catholic church doctrine calls homosexuality “intrinsically disordered”, the Pope has made gestures to indicate a more supportive stance. In 2013, he famously said “Who am I to judge” when asked about his attitude towards gay people.

In 2020, he met with a group of parents of gay children and told them, “The Church loves your children as they are, because they are children of God.”

That said, as we say, the official Church doctrine has not changed, and the Pope himself has said same-sex marriage is not “part of God’s plan”. Last year, the Vatican also issued guidance reminding Catholic priests they are not allowed to bless same-sex unions, disappointing many gay Catholics.