Popular gay circuit DJ Michel Mizrahi dies unexpectedly

While details remain sparse, reports have circulated on social media that Michel Mizrahi, a London-based DJ in the circuit scene, has died unexpectedly.

Friends and fans have taken to Facebook to share the sad news and commemorate Mizrahi.

“The world just lost another amazing human. Michel Mizrahi was a talented, kind, and incredible DJ & Producer,” wrote Ryan Tiffin. “We would check in with each other from time to time to share our latest creations and to give each other advice. This is truly a sad day. R.I.P. Michel! Your talent will truly be missed.”

Mizrahi was slated to play the upcoming Palm Springs White Party closing party this May. The promoter behind the party, Angels Events, posted:

“Rip. We deeply regret to inform you that the great DJ Michel Mizrahi died completely unexpectedly… Michel we all miss you so much!”

An official report or cause of death have not been confirmed.

Mizrahi’s Soundcloud was last updated on February 12: