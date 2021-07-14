Popular rapper Aquinas comes out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 강민수 (@loveyouraquinas)

Aquinas, the KPop singer and rap artist from South Korea, has taken to Instagram to come out as bisexual.

The 20-year-old performer, real name Kang Min-soo, uploaded an image of the bisexual flag to his Instagram account on July 13 with the words “I’m bisexual” splattered across the flag.

In a subsequent interview with SpoTV News, Aquinas clarified his reasons for coming out in such a blunt manner. “I contemplated for hours before making the post,” he said. “I feel gender identity is just one piece of information that everyone has in their life. I felt so frustrated because I had to hide it. In our society, the LGBTQ+ community is still discriminated against and criticized. So I thought if I made such a confession at a young age, the LGBTQ+ community would have the courage and would be comforted.”

“I wanted to give courage to the LGBTQ+ community so I just shared the message I’ve been meaning to share,” he added.

Aquinas first rose to popularity in 2019 following a stint on the Korean reality television series High School Rapper 3. He placed second in the competition. He subsequently released his debut album in 2020 titled It Doesn’t Matter.

Here’s Aquinas performing the title track on It Doesn’t Matter in May of 2021: