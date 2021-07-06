‘Pose’ hunk Dyllón Burnside has some things to say about gay sex and we 100% agree

“I think queer artists, particularly male queer artists, have been asked to sort of castrate themselves in order to sell, for so long. It’s this censoring of male-on-male sexuality. I push back against that. And that’s what I’m saying with ‘Heaven’, is that sex between men is not dirty. It’s holy, it’s sacred, it’s pure. I can relate it to my relationship with God because for me, it’s a spiritual experience.

Sex is all over ‘Heaven’. And I say it like that intentionally. Sex is all over heaven. Let’s be clear. So much of our lives is sex, and when we look at film and TV, and when we listen to music, sex is everywhere. It’s a natural part of our human experience. It would be disingenuous for me to not include sex in my music.”—Pose actor Dyllón Burnside defending his sensual new single “Heaven.” In the same interview, Burnside recalls leaving the music industry to pursue acting because of homophobia, and that his idea of actual Heaven is seeing LGBTQ people living openly in love.