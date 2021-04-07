The ‘Pose’ season three trailer has us feeling all the feels

Pose is coming to an end with its third season, and it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

The seven-part swan song will premiere on Sunday, May 2, jumping the story ahead to 1994, when “ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide.”

“Meanwhile,” FX adds, “as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Watch: