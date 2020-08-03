Pose star Ryan Jamaal Swain devastated after sister dies in shooting

The younger sister of Pose actor Ryan Jamaal Swain was killed in a shooting incident last week in Birmingham, Alabama.

AL.com first reported on the death of Raven Lynette Swain, 24. She was found by police unresponsive in her car on Tuesday evening in Underwood Park on Birmingham’s Southside.

She was declared dead at the scene shortly after cops arrived. Evidence indicated multiple shots had been fired and locals reported hearing shooting before the police were called. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Related: ‘Pose’ stars Angelica Ross, Indya Moore criticize Emmy noms for ignoring trans actors

The next day, Swain revealed on social media that Raven was one of his younger siblings. The 26-year-old queer actor, who plays Damon Richards-Evangelista on the FX ballroom drama, Pose, is the oldest of four children.

“The unimaginable happened last night, my heart, little sister, my ride or die, my partner in life took her last breath,” he said in an Instagram posting.

“Raven Lynette Swain, my heart is broken. I cannot even imagine life without you and I won’t. At the moment, we are hurting, gathering information, planning next steps, and lifting you up.

“This is not done. We will have swift justice.”

An accompanying text image said, “Our hearts are broken. We are in shock and continue to search for answers.”

It went on to say, “Raven was a light: loving, full of joy and laughter, and much more to the many people who knew and loved her.”

He also posted images of himself and Raven as children.

Yesterday, he posted another image, with the caption, “been about cha and im still about cha. i miss you so much rae rae. my shoota. my baby. the other Swain in this house. See you soon. 😢”

On twitter, Swain tweeted that instead of flowers, the family had set up an education fund for Raven’s other siblings.

Anyone with potential information about Raven’s death is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Related: ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter on becoming a leading man: “I read these scripts and I just weep”