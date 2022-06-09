Postmates marks Pride month with bottom-friendly food menus

At a time when we’re drowning beneath a wave of press releases from corporations touting their rainbow-emblazoned Pride Month campaigns, it takes ingenuity and … er, guts to stand out.

Postmates, the food ordering and delivery app, has managed to do that with today’s announcement of its ‘Eat With Pride’ campaign. It comes complete with what it’s calling a “first-of-its-kind ‘Bottom-Friendly Menu’.”

For now, the initiative will just be available to hungry bottoms in New York and Los Angeles. Popular restaurants taking part include Prince Street Pizza, Tender Greens, Dialog Cafe, Tocaya, Ggiata, Alfred Coffee, H2O Sushi & Izakaya, Octopus Restaurant and Beatnic.

In a press statement, Postmates said, “We know that not every meal is ideal if you plan on getting frisky soon after eating, and while heterosexual sex education is prevalent, there’s not a lot of conversation out there about the best foods to eat before you engage in anal sex.

“That’s why Postmates is partnering with founder of Future Method/Bespoke Surgical, anal surgeon and sexual health & wellness expert Dr. Evan Goldstein, and gay comedian Rob Anderson, to have a frank, but fun, discussion on the do’s and don’t’s of prepping for anal play, regardless of your sexual orientation, sex or gender.”

They even made a campaign video, which you can watch below.

Postmates, which is headquartered in San Francisco, was founded in 2011. It rapidly grew to become one of the biggest food industry platforms in the US. It merged with Uber Eats in 2020 in a reported $2.65billion deal.

Andy Tu, Head of Marketing at Postmates told Queerty, “Pride is about accepting sexual diversity, so the Eat with Pride menu, available for the rest of June, was designed to de-stigmatize conversations about sexual health.”

As part of the campaign, Postmates has made a donation to The Okra Project, a mutual aid collective that provides meals and support to Black trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people.

Dr. Evan Goldstein told Queerty a bit more about the food choices on the bottom-friendly menus. We asked him what should people bear in mind if planning to bottom.

“First and foremost — listen to your body,” he replied. “If you know certain food sends you running for the bathroom, it doesn’t matter if I think they’re beneficial or ‘safe’ to eat before bottoming. Generally, I encourage people to stick with low-fat proteins, like fish, red meat, and tofu; and foods that are high in soluble fibers, like fresh fruits, veggies, and leafy greens.

“There are a lot of people out there who say to stay away from red meat, but I actually recommend lean red meat because it can actually help slow things down (think of it like an Imodium).

“If you’re pining for something filling, but that won’t make you feel overly full, sushi is my go-to. Plus, it’s perfect for Postmates since it’s served cold and can withstand travel well.

“Another great option is a salad with tuna, salmon, tofu, or steak, or a protein plate consisting of one of these proteins, plus a salad and some roasted veggies.”

And what should you avoid?

“I would try to stay away from things like fried foods, spicy foods, and meals that are heavy. So no fried chicken, double bacon cheeseburgers, or loaded nachos. These generally cause irritation to the gastrointestinal tract and, even if they don’t, they’ll most likely leave you feeling like you’d rather Netflix and sleep rather than Netflix and chill.”