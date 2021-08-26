“Power bottom” Lil Nas X finally gives fans what they’ve been waiting for

Lil Nas X has finally confirmed the release date of his debut album. Entitled Montero, it will be out on September 17.

The rapper posted a promo video on Twitter with a message saying: “Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

The accompanying video has Lil Nas X as a news anchor presenting a breaking story. It’s a continuation of the narrative first aired in his recent ‘Industry Baby’ video with Jack Harlow.

“Power bottom rapper Lil Nas X and his caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning,” says the anchor. “The talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison. Investigators say anybody who comes into contact with the power bottom contact authorities immediately.”

A snippet of a new Lil Nas X song, ‘That’s What I Want’, then plays, with the opening line, “Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night.” It leads up to a ridiculously catchy chorus, with Lil Nas X singing, “I want someone to love me, I need someone who needs me.”

In a later tweet, Lil Nas X heralded the “power bottom era.”

Back in June, the performer responded to a follower on Twitter who asked him whether he was a top or bottom. The rapper replied, “Power bottom.”

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, shot to fame in early 2019 with his debut hit, ‘Old Town Road’, which topped the Billboard charts for 19 weeks. He followed this up with further hits, including ‘Panini’, as well as his second number-one single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ earlier this year.

He released his debut EP, 7, in 2019, but Montero will be his first full-length album. He came out as gay toward the end of Pride Month in 2019.