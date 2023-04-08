Praise him: 10 times the movies turned biblical figures into sex symbols

Image Credit: Getty Images

Forgive us, father, for we have sinned.

Every year, Christians celebrate Easter Sunday, the day commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s a day that, for many, serves as a reminder of their faith in God, and for others…. We’ll say it: For some of us it’s a reminder that Jesus was kinda hot.

But why do we think that? Well, because time and time again—dating back to classic Renaissance paintings—media has depicted Jesus as being pretty toned, no? In other words, the body of Christ compels us.

Which had us thinking: It’s not just Jesus. No, over the years, various attempts have been made to bring biblical stories to the big screen, and in the process, actors have played the figures from these stories as total hunks. Moses, Samson, Joseph and that amazing technicolor dreamcoat—even Adam, the Original Twink—all of them could get it (that is, if their cinematic portrayals are actually historically accurate).

This Holy Week, we present to you an unholy list of 10 times that movies depicted a biblical character as so hot that they had us doing penance. Pray for us.