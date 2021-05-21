Pedro Pascal has our “corazón” with his love for his trans sister

He wooed us as Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper from Dorne, in Game of Thrones. He’s dazzling us as the titular bounty-hunter-with-a-heart-of-gold in The Mandalorian. And offscreen, Pedro Pascal is every bit the hero as he is on our television sets.

In February, the Chilean-born actor’s pride radiated off Instagram as he posted a photo of sister Lux Pascal on the cover of Ya magazine, from the issue in which Lux came out as a trans woman.

“Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” Pedro wrote on Instagram. (Translation: “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”)

In the cover story, Lux–who was studying acting at Juilliard at the time–said that her transition was “very natural for everyone” in her family and that Pedro was an “important part” of the process.

“He is also an artist and has been a guide,” she explained. “He was one of the first to give me the things that formed my identity.”

Lux also recalled that when she came out to the Wonder Woman 1984 actor, his first concern was for her emotional wellbeing. But when she told him she was happy, he replied, “Perfect. This is incredible.”

Although Pedro was an ardent LGBTQ ally long before his sister’s moment in the spotlight. In 2019, he rose to a fan’s challenge and tweeted about gay rights during Pride.

GAY RIGHTS CHALLENGE!!! — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) June 21, 2019

And a year later, in June 2020, he wished us all a “#HappyPride” on Instagram, posting a drawing of Burt and Ernie with a Progress Pride flag and a Black Trans Lives Matter sign.

Oh, and did we mention he’s a huge Monet X Change fan?

Also in 2020, he called the Trump administration “pigs” for undoing nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people in health care and health insurance, and he said that Supreme Court showed “the f*cking basics of humanity” by ruling that gay and lesbian people can sue for workplace bias.

Then, last September, Pedro’s former The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano—who has since been fired from the Disney+ series over her offensive social media posts—told a Twitter user that he gave her an education about pronoun use.

This March, We Got This Covered reported that Pedro is pushing for more LGBTQ representation on The Mandalorian.

And later that month, he marked International Transgender Day of Visibility with a March 31 Instagram post, writing, “Nature doesn’t exclude anyone. La naturaleza no excluye a nadie. #TransVisibility.”

His LGBTQ-affirming posts have won him diehard fans. “This means so much to me as a trans person,” one commenter wrote alongside that March 31 post. Another said, “It’s really nice seeing you so vocal and so supportive. It really is. Thank you.”

And to quote a Mandalorian catchphrase, “this is the way.”