Camp Lost Boys changed my life and it’s changing the lives of so many trans men! I met Trans men who had never met another trans guy in their entire life before camp, i met elders who showed me there was a beautiful future ahead of me, i met trans men who were stealth for safety or various reasons and this was the only place they felt comfortable to be their true selves. Camp Lost Boys is saving lives! #transjoy #transjoyisresistance #transman #transmasc #camplostboys