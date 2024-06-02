Learn 20 fascinating facts about the controversial yet vital Paris Is Burning, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Troye Sivan got on his knees.

@queerty #TroyeSivan opened the #SWEAT ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Carol Burnett remembered her daughter Carrie.

@colbertlateshow Carol Burnett reminisces on signs she’s received from her late daughter, Carrie, in the #ColbertQuestionert. #colbert#carolburnett ♬ original sound – colbertlateshow

Art Bezrukavenko counted the Pride flags in Provincetown.

@artbezrukavenko Paradise ❤️ Who is coming to Provincetown this summer 🥰#provincetown #ptown #capecod ♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko 🎃

Ian Paget took his smooth muscles on a tour of Brooklyn.

@ianpaget_

Brb moving to greenpoint! #spendthedaywithme #memorialdayweekend #vlog @Andrew Muscarella

? original sound – Ian Paget

New York couple Peter and Richard shared their story.

@meetcutesnyc Never Went Home #meetcute #howcouplesmeet #love #nyc #streetinterview #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Meet Cutes NYC

Connor Clary reviewed Target’s 2024 Pride collection.

@connor.clary REVIEWING THE 2024 TARGET PRIDE COLLECTION 🌈 #pridemonth ♬ Relaxed and gentle fashionable jazz piano for a long time(982576) – Single Origin Music

Reilly Sterling Golden compared pelts.

@reillysterlinggolden

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

U-Haul got the joke.

@karicassandra Now thats representation #uhaul #uhaullesbian🌈 #lgbt ♬ original sound – Kari

Tiara Skye got political.

@tiaraskye_ Asking for #fitness #reasons 🤷🏽‍♀️ are you #pro or #anti #lapse #collapse #tiaraskye #transkye #réel #reels #reelsinstagram #tiktok #instagram #london #street #walker #queer #talker #proud #trans #queen #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryou #foryourpage #foru #for #us ♬ original sound – Tiara Skye

Mars Wright visited Rocco Kayiatos at Camp Lost Boys.

@mars.wright

Camp Lost Boys changed my life and it’s changing the lives of so many trans men! I met Trans men who had never met another trans guy in their entire life before camp, i met elders who showed me there was a beautiful future ahead of me, i met trans men who were stealth for safety or various reasons and this was the only place they felt comfortable to be their true selves. Camp Lost Boys is saving lives! #transjoy #transjoyisresistance #transman #transmasc #camplostboys

? Golden Hour (Cover) – Hamishkun

And Kelly Mantle read minds.

@cocoandgreg

@trixiemattel @KellyMantle #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #???? #trixiemattel #katyazamolodchikova #trixieandkatya #unhhhh #trending #viral #dragqueen #dragrace #podcast

? original sound – Greg Alexander

