The 2021 Pride season is upon us. The past year has been challenging, to say the least, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Despite the darkness, there were a number of bright spots and inspiring moments for LGBTQ people.Queerty is honoring 50 individuals who made a positive impact in the last year and who are helping to lead the nation toward equality, acceptance, and dignity for all queer people. Read the full letter from the editor.