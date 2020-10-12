Priest busted for making “demonic” BDSM bisexual threesome video on church altar

The New Orleans Archdiocese has issued a statement saying a priest who was caught filming a BDSM bisexual threesome video inside a local area church last week has been removed from ministry and the wooden altar he desecrated has been destroyed.

Rev. Travis Clark was busted on September 30 when a passerby noticed the church lights on around 11 p.m. and stopped to check things out. Through the glass doors, the person saw the priest having sex with two dominatrices dressed in leather corsets and boots on top of the altar. Plastic sex toys littered the floor. And a camera was set up to record the unholy encounter.

Nola.com reports:

The eyewitness took a video and called the Pearl River police, who arrived at the church and viewed that recording. Officers then arrested the Rev. Travis Clark, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul since 2019, on obscenity charges.

The two women, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, were also arrested for “obscene acts [that] occurred on the altar, which is clearly visible from the street.” It was later reported that, the day before the threesome, Dixon bragged on social media about going to the New Orleans area to “defile a house of God.”

In a statement issued yesterday, Archbishop Gregory Aymond called the whole thing “deplorable” and “demonic” and said Clark’s behavior was “unacceptable, sinful, and cannot be tolerated.”

“His obscene behavior was deplorable,” he said. “His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions.”

The archbishop added that the altar upon which the acts took place has since been removed from the church and burned. Then, without any hint of irony, he added that he hopes people don’t use this one incident to cast judgment on the entire church.

“We have many good priests and I regret that they are embarrassed by the actions of a few,” Aymond said. “Our focus as we move forward is to continue to the ministry of Jesus Christ.”

Clark, Cheng, and Dixon have all been released from jail after posting bond.