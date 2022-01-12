legal woes

Prince Andrew is about to get dragged through the mud in U.S. court and Twitter is totally here for it

It looks like 2022 is gonna be a rough year for Prince Andrew. A federal judge in New York just denied his request to have the sexual abuse case against him thrown out. He must now prepare for what is sure to be a very public trial.

The Queen’s second son is currently being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with him when she was still a minor and under the control of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his madame Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre first publicly accused Andrew of sexual assault in 2014, in a sworn statement for a different Epstein-related lawsuit. Since then, she has spoken out against the royal numerous times.

She claims she was just 17 when she was introduced him by Epstein at a London nightclub in 2001. Andrew asked her to dance and was “sweating all over me,” she told the BBC in 2019. Later, she says she forced to perform sex acts on the royal.

Prince Andrew, who is ninth in line to the British throne, has denied the accusations. He told the BBC that the nightclub incident couldn’t possibly have happened because he was at a pizza party across town with his daughter that evening. Also, he claimed he has a rare medical condition that prevents him from sweating.

CNN reports:

Giuffre brought her case under the Child Victims Act, a state law enacted in New York in 2019 which expanded the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases to give survivors more opportunities to seek justice. An attorney for Giuffre told CNN in August that filing the civil case was to show “all perpetrators of abuse should be held accountable.”

Giuffre’s lawyers also requested Andrew provide medical records proving he’s unable to sweat. His camp responded by saying they’re unable to do so because no such documents exist. He was also unable to provide any alibis to corroborate his pizza restaurant story.

Andrew’s attorneys tried to get the case dismissed late last year, but Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a ruling today denying “in all respects” the duke’s attempts to quash it.

Kaplan called “Giuffre’s complaint is neither ‘unintelligible’ nor ‘vague’ nor ‘ambiguous'” and said it “alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in particular circumstances at three identifiable locations. It identifies to whom it attributes that sexual abuse.”

We have a feeling things are about to get very messy.

Here’s what people are saying about the whole thing on Twitter…

