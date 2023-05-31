Prince Andrew gets dragged back into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal & now Fergie’s involved too

Prince Andrew just can’t shake Jeffrey Epstein’s stank off of his disgraced royal garbs.

New documents belonging to the late pedophile are being turned over to government officials in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein infamously owned two private islands, and they allegedly give further insight into his messy entanglements with Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

According to the DailyMail, the files show Epstein had intimate details about King Charles’ troublesome younger brother’s financial situation and used it to try and persuade executives at JP Morgan to let him be a go-between for wealthy clients.

In one communication, Epstein discussed Prince Andrew’s finances by saying, “He is now allowed to make money.”

The timing of the documents also suggest Epstein’s knowledge with Andrew and Fergie’s financial hardships in the years following their 1996 divorce.

In 2010, Fergie was caught in a newspaper sting asking for $550,000 for access to her ex-husband. While Ferguson claimed Andrew had no idea what she was up to, she had been driven to such desperate measures after racking up $5.5 million in debts.

However, by July 2011, those debts had been wiped out “thanks to the intervention of Andrew.”

Epstein also paid off the $17,000 Ferguson owed to her assistant at the time, the DailyMail noted. Other documents allegedly show communications between Epstein’s assistant and an employee of Andrew’s as they tried to set up meetings with Ferguson.

These convoluted entanglements have come up after Andrew previously denied any wrongdoing in Epstein’s sex trafficking scandal, although he did settle a civil sex assault case in New York last year for a reported $16 million.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed Andrew sexually abused her on on multiple occasions when she was a teenager. Rather than stand trial, the Duke of York threw money at the situation to make it go away.

In the aftermath of that scandal, Andrew’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his royal and military honors and further cemented his status as the black sheep of the family.

Things have also gone from bad to worse with King Charles as the brothers are in a family feud over real estate. Charles is reportedly trying to get Andrew to vacate Royal House, the lavish 30-room mansion the disgraced prince has lived in for two decades with Sarah Ferguson, so Prince William and Kate Middleton can move in with their kids.

But Andrew is refusing to budge and threatening to expose even more family drama by writing a tell-all.

“What Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off,” a source told RadarOnline. “Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family.”

Somewhere in Santa Barbara, Harry and Meghan are having a big old laugh about all these kooky Brits.

For a more in-depth look at how Prince Andrew got caught in the Epstein mess, check out the trailer for the Peacock documentary Prince Andrew: Banished below: