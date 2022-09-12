God save the corgis! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to adopt the Queen’s dogs

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis will be re-housed with her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
When the British monarch died last week, aged 96, questions were asked about what would happen to her dogs. Her majesty was famously a breeder of Corgis. She owned over 30 of the pooches over the past 70-odd years.
The hounds were almost all descendants of the first corgi she owned, Sarah, back in the 1940s.
In 2018, after the last one she owned at the time died, the Queen said she didn’t want any more puppies as she didn’t want to die and leave any young dogs behind.
However, Andrew and his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, gifted the Queen with two more puppies, Muick and Sandy, in 2021.
The BBC reports Muick was a gift to console the Queen and keep her company after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The Queen received Sandy to mark her 95th birthday.
The BBC speculates that when the puppies were given to the Queen, Andrew promised to look after the dogs if the need ever arose.
Prince Andrew’s fall from grace
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York, married in 1986 But divorced in 1996. However, they have remained close and still live together in the Royal Lodge, part of the Queen’s estate in Windsor.
Andrew has largely disappeared from public life following the scandal of his friendship with convicted sex trafficker and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also faced allegations of sexual assault and last year settled out-of-court with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. In the wake of that court case, he stepped back from the Royal family and lost many of the honors and royal patronages previously bestowed on him.
He has re-emerged publicly following the death of his mother. He was spotted in Balmoral over the weekend, viewing some of the flowers left in memory of his mother.
Royal experts say he will stand alongside the rest of the family at his mother’s funeral next Monday.
A source told the BBC, “The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke.
“The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”
In other Queen-related news, President Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend her funeral next Monday. Heads of state from around the globe are expected at the Westminster Abbey event.
