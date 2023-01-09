Prince Harry makes ‘dangerous’ accusations about stepmom Camilla and the internet has royal thoughts

Prince Harry’s crusade to expose the dubious machinations inside the British royal family shows no sign of stopping.
After dropping the Netflix doc Harry and Meghan last month and with his new tell-all Spare about to hit shelves, the 38-year-old made more bombshell accusations to Anderson Cooper in a new 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.
Some of the juiciest reveals during the sit-down were aimed directly at his
evil stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, who married Harry’s father, King Charles in 2005, eight years after the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana.
In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” https://t.co/oBAfNSc2cp pic.twitter.com/2S76o3dzpg
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023
In the interview, Harry admitted that he and his brother Prince William had asked Charles not to wed Camilla because “they didn’t think it was necessary” and thought it “would cause more harm than good.”
It was in the aftermath of Diana’s tragic death in 1997 that Harry believes Camilla began a campaign to transform how she had been depicted in the press up until then.
“She was the villain. She was the third person in their [Charles and Diana’s] marriage,” Harry told Cooper. “She needed to rehabilitate her image.”
It was because of Camilla’s thirst for good PR and “the connections that she was forging with the British press” that Harry said made her “dangerous.”
Related: ‘Cut’ or ‘Uncut”? Prince Harry reveals all in new memoir
“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information,” Harry added. “And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street.”
According to Harry, he was one of those “bodies” and claims both Camilla and Charles used information against him to make themselves look better in the press.
While Buckingham Palace has not commented on Harry’s accusations, more than a few eyebrows have been raised online.
Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Harry’s strong words on Camilla.
princess diana in heaven watching harry get back at the windsors: pic.twitter.com/2KUdOAiP3C
— tamra judgy eyes👀 (@tamrajudgyeyes) January 7, 2023
Harry was a male Cinderella. Camilla is the wicked evil stepmother, Chuck is the coward dad, … William is a Joffrey Baratheon pic.twitter.com/g73Fy2gp07
— NoChillMood (@ritaag) January 9, 2023
Prince Harry exposed the Royal Mole-
QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA.
We all knew it, he just confirmed it, Bravo Harry👏🏽@RoyalFamily #CamillaParkerBowles #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/vkGzuCyc9w
— Samsara (@Samsara04754234) January 9, 2023
#HarryTheInterview Camilla screaming at the TV tonight pic.twitter.com/RdlpHUcVAp
— Niall McGuigan (@niall5982) January 8, 2023
Meanwhile… over at Buckingham Palace…🤣🤣🤣#Camilla #HarryTheInterview pic.twitter.com/YhZvNZittD
— D.B.🌸 #brazenhussy (@DBrown99944) January 8, 2023
Everyone arriving at Twitter for this Harry interview to give thier opinion. #HarryTheInterview #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/LSLNJajH92
— Darren (@Darren94775262) January 8, 2023
Thought you said she was a ‘villain’? Footage shows jubilant #Harry throwing confetti at #Charles‘ wedding to #Camilla – despite branding her ‘dangerous’ with ‘plot’ to marry his father #harry #HarryTheInterview pic.twitter.com/mXY5iCEla4
— Videos_gen (@Videos_gen) January 9, 2023
Camilla to Charles : “Why were we so scared of the crown ? The Season was weak. It’s finally behind us. We can breathe now 😁”
Harry : “Alexa, play Hello by Adele”
🎚️🎛️🎤 Hello, it’s me 🔊🎼🎵🎶#HarryTheInterview #CamillaParkerBowlesIsABully pic.twitter.com/Nzz45drafM
— Prince Max (@MrMaximilan) January 9, 2023
Camilla leaked stories about me to the press #harrytheinterview pic.twitter.com/Ykd9Bm48aj
— Judy in da Richmond (@Judyinrichmond) January 8, 2023
Related: Wilson Cruz has thoughts on Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family
6 Comments
Fahd
The therapy had better be ongoing, because Harry’s thinking seems to be dominated by conspiracy theories, fantasies of persecution, and delusions of grandeur. He seems to believe what he’s saying.
Seems obvious that for a 38 year old Harry’s pretty immature and mixed up – sad really. Lots of people lose a parent at an early age, but they don’t spend their life consumed with self-pity. Also, isn’t William also Diana’s son? Harry tries to act like William is chopped liver.
What’s Harry going to do when Meghan gets rid of him? I think he might wind up in a Swiss (or Santa Barbara) clinic.
Until then, I guess, based on what both Harry and Meghan are saying, they may be able to bring about world peace – they just have to read a few more self-help books and put in a few more hours of therapy, then their books, reality shows, and podcasts will change the world. Can’t wait.
Also, since Harry now has withdrawn, or actually called “ridiculous”. the allegation that the Royal family is “racist” (see Oprah interview), what’s the bombshell revelation that is destroying the royal family? Media hype.
Btw, today is the Princess of Wales’ birthday, and this is Queerty’s royal story for the day?
Diplomat
Conspiracy theories? LoL. He’s an eye witness, cupcake. He’ll come through all this smelling like a rose. He’s the hottie that doesn’t hide out behind royal curtains just like the Republicans. They are all being called out. Bravo for Harry for holding the family feet to the fire. Scorch on Harry.
GlobeTrotter
They are being called out? By whom? By a jealous sibling with a multimillion dollar financial incentive to give his publishers what they want to hear? Give me a break! Harry’s book is hardly the gospel truth – it’s merely HIS SIDE of the story.
When a publisher gives you $20 million to dish on your family, anything you have to say should be scrutinized with a healthy dose of skepticism.
Diplomat
It’s a bit rich to think this is all a ruse. People don’t desert their country for kicks. You’re stretching.
If the royal family, you know, the ones that destroyed Diana, ever come forward to answer Harry’s claims, I’m all ears. Until then Harry’s word is gospel.
greekboy
Go away Harry. Take your tramp with you. You are not relevant now, nor have you ever been. No one gives a rat’s ass about your fiction. Straight to the 99 cent bin with you
inbama
It’s never wise to take sides in other people’s family matters.
It often turns out that all involved are right about each other.