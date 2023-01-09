Prince Harry makes ‘dangerous’ accusations about stepmom Camilla and the internet has royal thoughts

Prince Harry’s crusade to expose the dubious machinations inside the British royal family shows no sign of stopping.

After dropping the Netflix doc Harry and Meghan last month and with his new tell-all Spare about to hit shelves, the 38-year-old made more bombshell accusations to Anderson Cooper in a new 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

Some of the juiciest reveals during the sit-down were aimed directly at his evil stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, who married Harry’s father, King Charles in 2005, eight years after the death of his beloved mother Princess Diana.

In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” https://t.co/oBAfNSc2cp pic.twitter.com/2S76o3dzpg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

In the interview, Harry admitted that he and his brother Prince William had asked Charles not to wed Camilla because “they didn’t think it was necessary” and thought it “would cause more harm than good.”

It was in the aftermath of Diana’s tragic death in 1997 that Harry believes Camilla began a campaign to transform how she had been depicted in the press up until then.

“She was the villain. She was the third person in their [Charles and Diana’s] marriage,” Harry told Cooper. “She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

It was because of Camilla’s thirst for good PR and “the connections that she was forging with the British press” that Harry said made her “dangerous.”

“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information,” Harry added. “And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street.”

According to Harry, he was one of those “bodies” and claims both Camilla and Charles used information against him to make themselves look better in the press.

While Buckingham Palace has not commented on Harry’s accusations, more than a few eyebrows have been raised online.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Harry’s strong words on Camilla.

