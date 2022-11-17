Princess Anne’s son-in-law has everyone gagging with his teeny tiny skin tight swim trunks

The son-in-law of Princess Anne has been catching viewers’ attention with his recent choice of bathing wear.

Mike Tindall is married to the princess’ daughter, Zara (niece of King Charles III and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II).

Tindall currently appears on the latest UK edition of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here where he and a bunch of other UK celebs are surviving life in the Australian jungle.

Now, usually a member of the Royal Family would never appear on such a celebrity-style reality show. However, Tindall enjoyed a high-profile career as one of this country’s best rugby players before his marriage. As such, he enjoys a degree of celebrity from his own achievements and is not representing the royal family on the show.

In a recent episode, the celebrity campmates were bathing in a freezing cold jungle pond. Viewers were quick to notice that 44-year-old Tindall had quite colorful taste in swim briefs. All the better for showing off his still-buff, rugby-toned body.

Mike Tindall back in his jungle-themed Budgy Smugglers! 😜🔥🐍🙌🍌 Who else thinks we need Mike to do his next Bushtucker Trial in these? 😆🍑🔥 #cheeky #ImACeleb @miketindall13 pic.twitter.com/urEVGXaDLa — CHEEKY CELEBS 🍑 (@cheekycelebs) November 16, 2022

Earlier in the week, Tindall surprised another campmate by hiding in the water and then jumping out at him. But presenter Ant McParlin remarked the bigger surprise was Tindall’s choice of swimming attire.

“I’ll tell you what did come as a shock was when Mike pulled that towel off.”

“What? What about that swimwear? Wow-wee!”

He continued: “I wonder what Zara will be thinking about that!”

Online, some wondered if perhaps the former rugby player was wearing a pair of his wife’s bikini briefs. (If so, more power to him!)

Boy George talks about his assault case

One of the show’s other high-profile campmates is singer Boy George. His appearance has prompted controversy with some commentators questioning why he was afforded the platform after doing four months on assault and false imprisonment charges more than 10 years ago.

The Culture Club star got into a messy, drug and alcohol-fueled row with a male sex worker and handcuffed him during a physical altercation in 2009.

On last night’s edition of the show, one of the other campmates, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, finally asked the singer about the case.

George (real name George O’Dowd) talked about how everything one reads in the newspapers should be taken with a pinch of salt. This prompted Douglas to ask, “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

A blindsided Boy George responded, “That’s not true.”

“It’s not true, no radiators.”

“Oh, just handcuffs,” replied Douglas.

“Handcuffs is true, but the radiator bit wasn’t true,” clarified George, adding, “but thanks for bringing it up. Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore.”

George later talked directly to the camera when away from Douglas. He was clearly unhappy about the conversation.

“Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually,” he said. “I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

