Princess Anne’s son-in-law has everyone gagging with his teeny tiny skin tight swim trunks

The son-in-law of Princess Anne has been catching viewers’ attention with his recent choice of bathing wear.
Mike Tindall is married to the princess’ daughter, Zara (niece of King Charles III and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II).
Tindall currently appears on the latest UK edition of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here where he and a bunch of other UK celebs are surviving life in the Australian jungle.
Now, usually a member of the Royal Family would never appear on such a celebrity-style reality show. However, Tindall enjoyed a high-profile career as one of this country’s best rugby players before his marriage. As such, he enjoys a degree of celebrity from his own achievements and is not representing the royal family on the show.
In a recent episode, the celebrity campmates were bathing in a freezing cold jungle pond. Viewers were quick to notice that 44-year-old Tindall had quite colorful taste in swim briefs. All the better for showing off his still-buff, rugby-toned body.
Mike Tindall back in his jungle-themed Budgy Smugglers! 😜🔥🐍🙌🍌 Who else thinks we need Mike to do his next Bushtucker Trial in these? 😆🍑🔥 #cheeky #ImACeleb @miketindall13 pic.twitter.com/urEVGXaDLa
— CHEEKY CELEBS 🍑 (@cheekycelebs) November 16, 2022
Earlier in the week, Tindall surprised another campmate by hiding in the water and then jumping out at him. But presenter Ant McParlin remarked the bigger surprise was Tindall’s choice of swimming attire.
“I’ll tell you what did come as a shock was when Mike pulled that towel off.”
“What? What about that swimwear? Wow-wee!”
He continued: “I wonder what Zara will be thinking about that!”
Online, some wondered if perhaps the former rugby player was wearing a pair of his wife’s bikini briefs. (If so, more power to him!)
🩲Back again 🤦♂️#BudgySmugglers#ImACeleb #TeamTindall pic.twitter.com/pHimw2OGEb
— Mike Tindall (@miketindall13) November 16, 2022
Absolutely loving this years @imacelebrity.. @miketindall13 is fit as f*ck in speedos 😍😍😍 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YEdAomiL3E
— Aaron Dingle (@AaronDingle98) November 16, 2022
My new screen saver 😬🔥 #ImACeleb #MikeTindall #Imacelebritygetmeoutofhere pic.twitter.com/h16ccLTLUu
— Beverly Macca (@BevMaccas) November 16, 2022
🩲
🎥 ITV #ImACeleb #MikeTindall pic.twitter.com/OMFhBWgSwp
— ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) November 17, 2022
Boy George talks about his assault case
One of the show’s other high-profile campmates is singer Boy George. His appearance has prompted controversy with some commentators questioning why he was afforded the platform after doing four months on assault and false imprisonment charges more than 10 years ago.
The Culture Club star got into a messy, drug and alcohol-fueled row with a male sex worker and handcuffed him during a physical altercation in 2009.
On last night’s edition of the show, one of the other campmates, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, finally asked the singer about the case.
George (real name George O’Dowd) talked about how everything one reads in the newspapers should be taken with a pinch of salt. This prompted Douglas to ask, “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”
A blindsided Boy George responded, “That’s not true.”
“It’s not true, no radiators.”
“Oh, just handcuffs,” replied Douglas.
“Handcuffs is true, but the radiator bit wasn’t true,” clarified George, adding, “but thanks for bringing it up. Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore.”
George later talked directly to the camera when away from Douglas. He was clearly unhappy about the conversation.
“Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually,” he said. “I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”
Watch the conversation below.
LumpyPillows
As swim suits go, it was fine. I thought he looked great.
Leo
Me too. Without knowing his age I would say he is in pretty good shape and has nothing to be ashamed of. The suit is what I assume is mostly worn in Europe and isn’t really all that scanty.
bachy
Beautiful man!!!
ShiningSex
Gagging as in its hideous. One comment said “bulging”???? You mean he has a penis?
I wouldn’t call that bulging. Just a man’s crotch. That’s all. Not a size queen because they’re ridiculous but come on folks.
dbmcvey
Bitter.
LumpyPillows
Bitter X 2
seven5tx
what is with the gagging in the headline. The man is certifiable hot.
WillParkinson
They’re trying to be hip.
gagging (Urban Dictionary definition)
basically, wanting something so bad you cannot contain yourself. the want for this thing is so overwhelming its unbelieveable.
RoughRugger
I mean, he looks great, but that’s a pretty standard brief-style swimsuit. I’d hardly characterize it as “teeny tiny” or even “skin tight”??
Phillip
“Gagging?” Who writes the Headlines? Really?
The man is in great shape and can still wear swimming suits guys wear who are twenty years younger than he is wear.
I’m wondering who decides there’s a special age where a man “has” to stop wearing certain clothes and switch to wearing a shroud instead?
iowadude
If it’s not “gagging” it’s the obnoxious use of “thirst / thirsty” here …
jay 700
i guess when you no longer have the body for it. and he is far from that place…
brian6767
Seriously, queerty? “Gagging”?? I’d like to gag on that man and it has nothing to do with his swim wear!
fur_hunter
…….. HEY!……. I see nothing wrong with his bathing suit. Leave the guy alone! He looks really pretty good and not some damn huge elephant with a gut bigger than a house. He has maintained well. Kudos!!!…… He needs to tell those criticizing him to GO F. UC K THEMSELVES!!!!!
G A Y L O R D
Come on old gays, gagging is good. ie that look is so sexy, it’s sick. It’s so sickening, I’m gagging
LumpyPillows
Yeah, but no, but yeah, but no….
abfab
I wanna see Boy George in those!
bachy
I absolutely cannot believe that Boy George has subjected himself to this scenario!! The makeup alone has got to be too “high-maintenance” for the jungle!
SDR94103
He looks great.
scotty
grape smuggler
dbmcvey
I’ll take it.
Rugby8
And?
There’s not enough real stuff in the world to worry about???
Gagging?
Really?
I’m embarrassed for you – is this now the Gay National Enquirer???
dbmcvey
If it’s too shallow for you, don’t click because you’re just giving it views, which is the goal.
indyscottrn
What the hell? He looks fantastic. Does he look like the guys if you do a “gay muscle porn” search. Probably not. But he is still hot. If gagging is meant to be the urban dictionary definition, then i go with that.
Rikki Roze
Talk about a non story. This has to be one of the most boring articles I’ve read in Queerty and there have been quite a few. Who chose to run this?
johncp56
Yes first he looks good and i,m going t to blow him, so funny you are right
dbmcvey
So you clicked on it and commented.
ty ty D
Looks great. Bikinis are standard wear for Europeans at any age .
Chambers
The US is the only country that makes a big deal out of speedos, despite that they have been around for decades. Men all over EU wear speedo type swimwear no matter their age or state of physical the body. Also, he looks great in that suit.
johncp56
?? are you kidding he looks good I,d do him, whats his age I wish i looked that good at my age,
LilOralYankee
He actually looks good and has a very respectful bod to wear as such. Much much better than those obese slobs that wear bikinis. THAT is hideous! Ha.
rois4richo
What’s the big deal? Women go around on beaches with their big buns exposed and their butt flossing attire, not to mention their boobs, but a man shows up in a suit like that and everyone is sucking wind. He looks great! Leave us alone!
JPB
Lucky Zara!!
Pier
How dare you put someone on your website this old in this kind of attire. I am shook and offended to the core. Only young pretty people should be featured