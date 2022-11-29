Princess Anne’s son-in-law launches his own line of budgy-smuggler swimming briefs

Former rugby player Mike Tindall, the son-in-law of Princess Anne, just launched his own line of tight, speedo-style swimming briefs. Proceeds will go toward a charity trying to find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.

Tindall, 44, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, spent most of the last three weeks in the Australian jungle as a contestant on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

During his time on the show, he made headlines for wearing a range of tight, speedo-style swimming briefs to bathe in the camp’s jungle pool.

The show’s hosts even joked that Tindall appeared to be wearing a pair of his wife’s bikini briefs.

Mike Tindall back in his jungle-themed Budgy Smugglers! 😜🔥🐍🙌🍌 Who else thinks we need Mike to do his next Bushtucker Trial in these? 😆🍑🔥 #cheeky #ImACeleb @miketindall13 pic.twitter.com/urEVGXaDLa — CHEEKY CELEBS 🍑 (@cheekycelebs) November 16, 2022



After the show ended on the weekend, Tindall gave an interview to a morning TV show in the UK. Gay presenter Richard Arnold asked the British rugby legend about the swimming trunks. Tindall revealed his team had take advantage of the press coverage to produce a limited line of swimwear.

The team have been busy while I have been away… you can now order a very limited edition run of @GoodBadRugby ‘Nibble my Nuts’ and ‘These are not my wife’s’ budgies @budgysmuggleruk All profits will go to @CureParkinsonsT pic.twitter.com/opb4ZDfphK — Mike Tindall (@miketindall13) November 28, 2022

They feature images of the jungle. One has the wording, ‘These are not my wife’s’. Another says, “Nibble my nuts.’

The second saying relates to a story Tindall told his campmates concerning his royal mother-in-law.

Because of his bulging thigh muscles, Tindall said he often had a problem with suit pants ripping. This proved an embarrassment at a birthday party for his wife.

“Zara had like a 30th birthday – it was a disco, 70s-themed one and I was dancing with a pair of flares on,” said Tindall.

“It was the full outfit and was quite tight because nothing ever fits over a rugby player’s bum and legs. So I was dancing and I did a slut drop in front of Anne – ripped my trousers straight in front of her.

“It also just happened that the boxers I had on had ‘Nibble my nuts’ written on them. And, as I’ve turned round, Anne’s gone: ‘I’d really rather not, Mike’.”

Tindall’s new swimming briefs cost £35 (approx. $42) per pair and profits go directly to Cure Parkinson’s.

Tindall came fourth in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, after being evicted on Saturday night. The overall winner was Jill Scott, a soccer player for the England women’s team. Scott made history as the first lesbian to win the celebrity reality show.