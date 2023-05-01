Princess Diana is being slut-shamed by royal insiders ahead of King Charles’ coronation

credit: Getty Images/Shutterstock

With five days until King Charles finally gets his crown, a slew of friends and former employees of the royal family are suddenly ankling for their moment in the sun and revealing never-before-told secrets from inside Buckingham Palace.

Although he actually became King of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th, 2022, Charles’ coronation will officially take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

In the lead up to the big shindig, a royal insider has come forward to try and cast royal shade on the beloved memory of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana.

Allen Peters, a former royal protection officer, is spilling tea about intimate details of Diana and Charles ill-fated marriage by alleging that the princess was the first one to commit infidelity.

“I can categorically say that the first person who strayed in the marriage was the Princess of Wales,” Peters says in the new documentary King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, according to the New York Post. “[Charles] didn’t, until after he knew she had strayed.”

Despite allegedly knowing this information for decades, Peters says he’s only mentioning these tidbits now because he got fed up about hearing reports that Charles was initially the unfaithful one.

“I’m speaking now about all this because I’ve said nothing for 40 years, and I’ve just listened to lies, silly stories, and it’s quite frustrating,” he insists, per the outlet. “There are only a few of us that can say what really happened.”

Charles and Diana married in 1981 and separated in 1992. They were officially divorced in 1996. At some point during their bad marriage, Charles rekindled his premarital affair with Camila Parker Bowles, while Diana allegedly began a romance with her bodyguard Barry Mannakee.

So how does Peters know Diana was the first adulterer in the relationship? Because he says she behaved “strangely” around Mannakee. Um, OK.

“It was clear that something had gone on,” he says. “As far as I could ascertain, they were having an affair.”

In addition to his musings on Lady Di’s sexual proclivities, Peters also alleges she had a violent episode after he removed Mannakee from her security detail.

“[She was] throwing her shoes at the back of my head,” Peters claims. “She was distraught, and life was quite difficult for everybody.”

Neither Diana nor Mannakee can refute these claims as both have since died. While Diana tragically passed away in 1997 in that horrific car crash in Paris, Mannakee passed away ten years earlier at the age of 39 following a motorbike accident.

When not knocking Diana down, the documentary also appears to take a more sympathizing angle with Charles, as many of his former associates (including two former girlfriends) take turns at chipping away at his reputation for being cold and distant.

“We have never seen King Charles in such an intimate, personal, emotional way,” Susan Zirinsky, president of See It Now Studios, said in a statement. “This documentary will leave viewers with an all-new understanding of what influenced his life and how he got to be the person he is today. You will never look at him the same way again.”

Someone who is coming to Diana’s defense is her longtime butler Paul Burrell. In addition to releasing one of her letters to the public where she expressed her love for the monarchy, Burrell is convinced Diana would have taken the high road and attended Charles’ coronation.

“I always think to myself, ‘What would she do in this situation?’ And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her sixties, outshining everyone the way she did,” he told OK! Magazine, per the Mirror.

“I don’t think she would hold any animosity at all towards her ex-husband or towards her ex-husband’s wife [Camila]. I think she would have gone on in life and achieved her own ambitions, still being royal and regal.”

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone premieres May 2 on Paramount+.