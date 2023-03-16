Princess Diana’s brother reveals her real feelings about Donald Trump

Princess Diana and Donald Trump (Photos: Shutterstock)

It appears the late Princess Diana did not have a high opinion of Donald Trump. The former President has claimed that Diana, Queen Elizabeth II and other celebrities went out of their way to kiss his “ass”. However, Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, says this is not true.

He says the late Princess regarded Trump with the same sort of fondness as an “anal fissure”.

Ouch!

The subject of Trump’s relationship with Diana has come up while the former President promotes his latest grift. He’s pulled together 150 letters he’s received over the years from other famous people.

Many of them come from decades ago, well before he decided to enter politics. Some are simple notes of thanks, from a time when people still wrote notes to one another.

On Tuesday, Trump said the collection shows people such as Diana, the late Queen, Oprah Winfrey, Richard Nixon, and Hillary Clinton, all tried to “kiss my ass” at one time or another.

“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life,” Trump told the far-right Breitbart News. “I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass.”

Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, 58, responded on Twitter.

He said, ‘Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his arse’, since the one time she mentioned him to me — when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York — she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”

Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 15, 2023

According to a recent biography (Christopher Andersen’s The King: The Life of Charles III), Trump pursued Diana after she divorced Prince Charles in 1996. Diana spurned his advances.

Trump spoke to Howard Stern in 1997 and 2000 about his admiration of Diana, although in one notorious audio clip (which resurfaced in 2018), he said he’d have asked the late Princess to take an HIV test before he “nailed” her.

Letters To Trump

Letters to Trump, which also includes more recent letters from Kim Jong-Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is published next month.

It includes a letter from Oprah Winfrey sent in 2000. Trump had sent Winfrey an excerpt from his book, The America We Deserve. In it, he wrote his “first choice for vice president would be Oprah Winfrey.”

Trump wrote, “Americans respect and admire Oprah for her intelligence and caring,” he wrote. “She has provided inspiration for millions of women to improve their lives, go back to school, learn to read, and take responsibility for themselves. If I can’t get Oprah, I’d like someone like her.”

Letters To Trump (Winning Team Publishing)

Oprah sent a letter back saying, “I have to tell you your comments made me a little weepy.

“It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice … Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

Trump now says, “Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again.”