Anderson Comas is back in the game!

The out pro baseball player announced Wednesday he’s signed with a new team, the New England Knockouts. The newest edition to the Frontier League, the Knockouts started their inaugural season on Saturday. They will play 96 games from now through September 1.

Comas hinted at his arrival with a post on Instagram, showing off his baby blue uni. The left-hander confirmed his signing to Queerty via DM.

Founded in 1993, the Frontier League operates as one of MLB’s Partner Leagues. It consists of 16 teams, with clubs in Canada, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

The Knockouts are located in Brockton, a working class city of roughly 105,000 people located 25 miles south of Boston. A mini-baseball hotbed, the city also hosts the Rox, a club that plays in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

Originally named the “Chowdaheads,” the Knockouts changed their moniker following a lukewarm reception. Their name pays homage to two of Brockton’s most famous residents, championship boxers Rocky Marciano and “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler.

A fighter himself, Comas has spent the previous six years of his pro career playing in the Chicago White Sox organization. He switched positions last year, moving from the outfield to the pitcher’s mound.

It didn’t take long for Comas to find success. He posted an impressive 1.38 ERA in 17 games across three minor league levels.

Anderson Comás impresses in his full-season pitching debut!



The @WhiteSox prospect, who came out as gay in February, strikes out two for the @Kcannonballers during Pride Night: pic.twitter.com/Xt0FiPOrbJ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 8, 2023

Only 24 years old, there’s plenty of time for Comas to make his impact on the diamond. The Dominican native has already made his impact off of it.

He publicly came out as gay in February 2023, becoming only the second out active minor leaguer in history. There have been only 14 out gay players in MLB and minor league history.

Comas made his announcement on Instagram, saying he was proud to be himself.

“Disclaimer: if you’re homophobic this post is may not for you or [maybe] yes so you can see we all matters and we all are the same. This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈,” he wrote.

He added, “I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true.”

Comas played the entire season as an out gay man, and was embraced by the organization and his teammates alike. While wearing a t-shirt that read “HUMAN,” Comas reflected on his journey prior to the White Sox’ Pride Night last June.

“I just felt like now is the right time. Now is when I feel good with myself. Now I accept myself,” he told reporters. “I love myself enough to tell people and feel great about it. At first I was afraid to say it, for people to know about me. Now I feel strong enough to say it to people without caring what they say about me.”

Comas called out several of his mentors in the organization, saying he felt comfortable confiding in those around him.

“They really love me here because I’ve been very respectful with my teammates and all my coaches,” he said. “My teammates and coaches that knew about me. They never changed themselves just because I was gay. They treated me the same. That made me feel comfortable about it.”

Those words are touching to hear!

Over of the offseason, Comas spent plenty of time in the gym… and also on the water! It’s apparent the 2024 Queerties nominee is finding time to enjoy his open life, while staying focused on his career.

Now with a new home in Massachusetts, Comas is in the perfect place to continue his journey as a baseball player and gay man. The Knockouts are situated right between Fenway Park and Provincetown.

We call that a gay ballplayer’s dream!

