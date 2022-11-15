Pro basketball player Isaac Humphries just came out as gay and got his team’s reaction on tape

Australian basketball pro and former NBA player Isaac Humphries has come out as gay, becoming the only openly gay player currently in a top-tier men’s basketball league.

Humphries, who is 24-years-old and stands at 6’11”, had previously told himself that when he joined a new team, he would publicly come out. So when signed on to play for Melbourne United in the 2022-23 season, he bravely kept his word, and then some.

In a video shared on social media that instantly went viral, the starting center not only revealed he’s gay to his teammates, he also spoke from the heart about his past struggles and offered a hopeful message to closeted athletes. He also penned an emotional op-ed on CNN.

His new team’s reaction was also filmed, and it’s truly inspiring to see them embrace him so fully:

“A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place,” Humphries said to his United teammates, coaches, and executives.

“I couldn’t be who I am, and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.

“I hated it about myself. I was disgusted at myself. I thought that I could not be that person within our environment, within a basketball environment. It wasn’t until I was in a community that’s full of pride and happiness and joy; it was a big wake up call for me.

“But then came the big question mark of how do I be a basketball player, and how do I join a new team when I’ve finally come to terms with this about myself and I don’t wanna hide who I am anymore. I decided that, if I’m gonna join a team, that I’m gonna come out publicly, and just make sure people know that you can live. And you don’t have to hide, just because you’re an athlete.”

Humphries is just the second male basketball player to come out as gay while playing in a top-tier league, after former NBA player Jason Collins came out while playing for the Washington Wizards in 2013.

“We, as athletes, as professional athletes, have a responsibility to set examples for people,” Humphries said.

“The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don’t know how to get up, don’t know how to exist. I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people.

“That’s my goal behind this: make sure people know you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are or what you do. You can be big Ice and be gay, and you can still be a great basketball player and be gay. You can do whatever you want. It has nothing to do with your sexuality, or who you are, or who you’re meant to be, or who you’re expected to be. I just want to be myself. I discovered this is my purpose in life, and I’m gonna give it my best go.”

“Our whole organization is just so proud of Isaac,” United’s CEO, Nick Truelson, added.

Here's some more from this instant icon's Instagram:

And since we already know how his awesome team reacted, here’s what fans on Twitter are saying:

All the love and support to you. BE YOU. The world is better because of it. Welcome (publicly) to the family. 🌈❤️ — Jen (@KyWildcats712) November 15, 2022

Thank you for sharing this so publically and so proudly. Your bravery sets such a wonderful example for us all. — Callum Parker (@callum1975) November 15, 2022

The courage it took for you to have this conversation and openness it amazing. Much respect to you. I’ve followed you while at #BBN UK and still do. Continue to do great things and being an inspiration. #BBN 💙 — David (@Woody671) November 15, 2022

Legend ❤️ — Jesse Bakewell (@BakewellJesse) November 15, 2022