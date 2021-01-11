Pro golfer Justin Thomas issues apology over use of anti-gay slur

Professional golfer Justin Thomas–currently ranked #3 in the world–has apologized for the use of an anti-gay slur while on the course last week.

“It’s inexcusable,” Thomas said, reports CBS. “First off, I just apologize. I’m an adult. I’m a grown man; there’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am; it’s not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do. Unfortunately, I did it, and I have to own up to it, and I’m very apologetic.”

The incident occurred as Thomas took to the green during round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. While putting on the fourth hole, he missed a 5-foot look at par. Thomas grunted the word “f-ggot” as a cruse. A live mic caught the utterance, which sparked an immediate outcry on social media.

Thomas further explained that he didn’t realize he was on a hot mic at the time.

His comment also brought immediate condemnation from the PGA. “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable,” the organization said in a statement. Thomas also faces a possible fine over the slur.

The moment also may have had an effect on Thomas’ golf game. He shot a 66 on the course the following day, losing his place in the playoffs by one stroke.