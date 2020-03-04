Pro golfer Scott Piercy posts homophobic meme, immediately backpedals

Pro golfer Scott Piercy has issued an apology for publishing an alt-right, homophobic meme depicting former Democratic Presidential Candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the New York Daily News reports.

Piercy, who grew up in Las Vegas and San Diego, has played professional golf with the PGA since 2008. He published a meme featuring alt-right icon Pepe the Frog along with a picture of Buttigieg, captioned with “Peter pulls out early from behind.” Piercy then went on to post a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming Donald Trump is fighting back against the so-called “deep state.”

Related: Rush Limbaugh asks how parents can explain Mayor Pete kissing his husband to their children

Piercy’s Instagram posts attracted immediate, wide criticism, including a denouncement from the PGA. The backlash prompted the golfer to issue an apology. “Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recents [sic] story posts have been offensive,” he said via his Instagram stories. “I will do better!”

The move comes just before Piercy will take to the course in the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament.