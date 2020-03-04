Pro golfer Scott Piercy posts homophobic meme, immediately backpedals

Pro golfer Scott Piercy has issued an apology for publishing an alt-right, homophobic meme depicting former Democratic Presidential Candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the New York Daily News reports.
Piercy, who grew up in Las Vegas and San Diego, has played professional golf with the PGA since 2008. He published a meme featuring alt-right icon Pepe the Frog along with a picture of Buttigieg, captioned with “Peter pulls out early from behind.” Piercy then went on to post a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming Donald Trump is fighting back against the so-called “deep state.”
Related: Rush Limbaugh asks how parents can explain Mayor Pete kissing his husband to their children
Piercy’s Instagram posts attracted immediate, wide criticism, including a denouncement from the PGA. The backlash prompted the golfer to issue an apology. “Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recents [sic] story posts have been offensive,” he said via his Instagram stories. “I will do better!”
The move comes just before Piercy will take to the course in the Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tournament.
8 Comments
Chrisk
Yes it’s the standard i’m sorry if you were offended by my joke.
The problem is that Conservatives are just never funny though. That would actually help. Being mean and belittling others is the only shtick they know.
dorahi
GTindr.Com – a great project for single men who are looking for a sex partner
radiooutmike
No one ever wants to offend. But, they keep on making jokes.
Thad
Funny how the men’s golf tour is known for homophobia. Although the women’s tour isn’t as lesbian-centric as some gossips say, lesbians do play on the LPGA tour and are respected for their skill and character. (My source: LPGA player Christina Kim, in her book)
MrMichaelJ
It’s humor from a man with a 2nd grade intellect and I don’t find it offensive at all really. I mean, look at the guy. Guys who post stuff like this are always the last guys anyone would ever want to hook up with. I’m far more offended by religious nuts trying to teach gay kids God hates them.
Cam
Pepe the Frog is a known white supremacists icon. Sorry, his phony “Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend anyone” non-apology doesn’t work when he’s pushing out KKK symbols like that.
AlanWatts
Cam, if you think Pepe is a white supremacist icon then I have some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you. Cnn certified to be 100% real and not at all fake news.
nm4047
he’s a golfer, not even a real sport. Why would anyone expect anything different from someone who has only one claim to ‘fame’ can hit a ball not really a contributor to anything of meaning. Move on