Pro handballer Lucas Krzikalla comes out with a boyfriend reveal and the crowd goes wild

Handball — it’s a thing!

Popular in Europe, the sport matches two teams of seven players each who pass a ball using their hands, with the aim of throwing it into the goal of the other team.

And one of those hands belongs to 28-year-old pro handballer Lucas Krzikalla, who just became the league’s first out gay player, and the first active male player in a pro team sport in Germany to come out.

Over the weekend, Krzikalla told the German newspaper Welt Am Sonntag, “Today I can say it very clearly here: I’m gay, I have a boyfriend whom I love, and I’m very happy about it.”

“I’ve been thinking about this for a year: why not just take that step and say you’re gay?” he added. “How much longer will the constant deception, the lying, and for whom anyway? There will always be idiots who say stupid things. I want to stand for what I do and not be defined by my sexuality.”

Outsports notes that the team’s supportive, managing director was instrumental in Krzikalla’s decision to come out.

“Our manager asked me where Chris and I met. After that we hugged,” Krzikalla told Welt Am Sonnta. “I was really happy that Chris was so warmly received. Back then, last fall, we decided we would be open as a couple. Then I thought, I can make it official. I just didn’t really know how.”

Well, since it’s official…

