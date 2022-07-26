Pro-LGBTQ candidate uses his hairy, bulging thighs to troll Josh Hawley AND rake in record donations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)

Lucas Kunce is currently vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri and he’s running one hell of a campaign.

In addition to standing up for abortion rights and speaking out for veterans, he’s raked in tons of cash–more than any other candidate, Democrat or Republican, currently running in his state– with over half of the $4+ million in donations coming from people giving $200 or less. Oh, and on top of all that, he’s been trolling Josh Hawley better than anyone.

After that embarrassing clip of Hawley fleeing from insurrectionists on January 6 went viral last week, 39-year-old Kunce, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, wasted no time dragging the scared anti-LGBTQ lawmaker on Twitter.

“Josh Hawley and I both know how to run… But as a 13-year Marine veteran, it’s clear only one of us knows how to stand and fight for our democracy,” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself (and his hairy, bulging thighs) competing in a marathon.

Josh Hawley and I both know how to run… But as a 13-year Marine veteran, it's clear only one of us knows how to stand and fight for our democracy. Send me to the Senate, and that’s exactly what I’ll do. Chip in ?? https://t.co/LQAdJjT0IR pic.twitter.com/mdbL1G5EHt — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 22, 2022

Now, technically, Kunce is running to face off against accused sexual predator Eric Greitens, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump Jr., in the fall.

If he wins his primary on August 2 and gets elected in November, however, he’ll be working alongside Hawley to represent the people of Missouri, which we’re sure won’t be awkward all all (for Josh).

And it’s looking like he might actually pull it off!

While polling for the Missouri Democratic primary is limited, the most recent numbers found Kunce leading in the 11-person race. And a matchup between him and Greitens found the two in a dead heat, with less than one point separating them and a three point margin of error.

New data shows we are now the only campaign that can stop @EricGreitens from becoming a US Senator. #MOSen Thank you. We built this together—real people across Missouri who are ready to take power back from the oligarchs and elites destroying our country. https://t.co/rTxp8LbLcs — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) May 5, 2022

When it comes to LGBTQ issues, Kunce supports outlawing conversion therapy at the federal level, and he has vowed to work to end violence against trans people in the United States. Last month, he attended Pride parades in St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Springfield, Missouri, and he supports the Equality Act.

Here’s how Twitter responded to his tweet…

Screenshot……for “reference” and “research” purposes, right ? 😉 — CJLouis🇨🇦🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@The_CJLouis) July 22, 2022

This is the BEST thing I’ve seen today!! Bravo!! — JDOT (@JDOT75851630) July 22, 2022

Lucas for the win! pic.twitter.com/CE5BDlqoSq — Justice Seeker 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) July 23, 2022

That earned you another contribution! — J. Carretto (@StarmapperJoe) July 22, 2022

Nice thighs! — Melanie Jean (@princessmom122) July 22, 2022

Sir, that photo of you is downright distracting, but it did make me spend entirely too long on this Tweet, so you got that part right. — Ali B here (@lettertoalison) July 22, 2022

I wish I could vote for you. Missouri will be lucky to have you represent them. 🗳 pic.twitter.com/dzi8YghxKe — Banksta 🐈 (@banksta62) July 22, 2022

Y’all vote for Lucas! Look at his legs. — Monise is going to PCMI! (@MoniseLSeward) July 23, 2022

the leg vote is an underestimated demographic. — campskunk (@campskunk) July 23, 2022

Bring it, hun!!! We need something fresh annd positive!!!! — Heide Curths (@CurthsHeide) July 23, 2022

Wow posting thirst traps for the votes. I like it — scotus disrespecter (@onekade) July 23, 2022

Well played, sir. — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) July 22, 2022

While you’re here, scroll down for a few more pics from Kunce’s Instagram page just because…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Kunce (@lucaskuncemo)