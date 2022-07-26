Pro-LGBTQ candidate uses his hairy, bulging thighs to troll Josh Hawley AND rake in record donations

View this post on Instagram
Lucas Kunce is currently vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri and he’s running one hell of a campaign.
In addition to standing up for abortion rights and speaking out for veterans, he’s raked in tons of cash–more than any other candidate, Democrat or Republican, currently running in his state– with over half of the $4+ million in donations coming from people giving $200 or less. Oh, and on top of all that, he’s been trolling Josh Hawley better than anyone.
After that embarrassing clip of Hawley fleeing from insurrectionists on January 6 went viral last week, 39-year-old Kunce, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, wasted no time dragging the scared anti-LGBTQ lawmaker on Twitter.
“Josh Hawley and I both know how to run… But as a 13-year Marine veteran, it’s clear only one of us knows how to stand and fight for our democracy,” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself (and his hairy, bulging thighs) competing in a marathon.
Josh Hawley and I both know how to run… But as a 13-year Marine veteran, it's clear only one of us knows how to stand and fight for our democracy.
Send me to the Senate, and that’s exactly what I’ll do. Chip in ?? https://t.co/LQAdJjT0IR pic.twitter.com/mdbL1G5EHt
— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 22, 2022
Now, technically, Kunce is running to face off against accused sexual predator Eric Greitens, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump Jr., in the fall.
If he wins his primary on August 2 and gets elected in November, however, he’ll be working alongside Hawley to represent the people of Missouri, which we’re sure won’t be awkward all all (for Josh).
And it’s looking like he might actually pull it off!
While polling for the Missouri Democratic primary is limited, the most recent numbers found Kunce leading in the 11-person race. And a matchup between him and Greitens found the two in a dead heat, with less than one point separating them and a three point margin of error.
New data shows we are now the only campaign that can stop @EricGreitens from becoming a US Senator. #MOSen
Thank you. We built this together—real people across Missouri who are ready to take power back from the oligarchs and elites destroying our country. https://t.co/rTxp8LbLcs
— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) May 5, 2022
When it comes to LGBTQ issues, Kunce supports outlawing conversion therapy at the federal level, and he has vowed to work to end violence against trans people in the United States. Last month, he attended Pride parades in St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Springfield, Missouri, and he supports the Equality Act.
Here’s how Twitter responded to his tweet…
Screenshot……for “reference” and “research” purposes, right ? 😉
— CJLouis🇨🇦🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@The_CJLouis) July 22, 2022
This is the BEST thing I’ve seen today!! Bravo!!
— JDOT (@JDOT75851630) July 22, 2022
Lucas for the win! pic.twitter.com/CE5BDlqoSq
— Justice Seeker 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) July 23, 2022
That earned you another contribution!
— J. Carretto (@StarmapperJoe) July 22, 2022
Nice thighs!
— Melanie Jean (@princessmom122) July 22, 2022
Sir, that photo of you is downright distracting, but it did make me spend entirely too long on this Tweet, so you got that part right.
— Ali B here (@lettertoalison) July 22, 2022
I wish I could vote for you. Missouri will be lucky to have you represent them. 🗳 pic.twitter.com/dzi8YghxKe
— Banksta 🐈 (@banksta62) July 22, 2022
Y’all vote for Lucas! Look at his legs.
— Monise is going to PCMI! (@MoniseLSeward) July 23, 2022
the leg vote is an underestimated demographic.
— campskunk (@campskunk) July 23, 2022
Bring it, hun!!! We need something fresh annd positive!!!!
— Heide Curths (@CurthsHeide) July 23, 2022
Wow posting thirst traps for the votes. I like it
— scotus disrespecter (@onekade) July 23, 2022
Well played, sir.
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) July 22, 2022
9 Comments
Cam
Hawley is a typical Republican. A simpering cowardly little chicken hawk.
abfab
A total dick. A worthless son of a beee-OTCH and even more annoying than SANTORUM.
bachy
Kunce’s campaign is inspiring. I believe he actually does want to “stand and fight for democracy.”
Does Kunce have nice legs? Sure. But I wish people wouldn’t put so much focus on that. There is so much more at stake and it makes it seem like all we care about is his looks.
abfab
Sex stil sells. You know that. His legs are rather scrawny and nowhere close to bulging.
Kangol2
Remember when James Hart came on here and claimed that Lucas Kunce was anti-LGBTQ, outright lying about the man? It was so bizarre. Kunce would make a very good Democratic Senator from Missouri, and would not be as conservative as a Dem like Joe Manchin, but his main opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, the Anheuser-Busch heiress, is also quite liberal, so either one would be a welcome addition the US Senate, especially, instead of the whole pack of far-right RepubliQans (Greitens, Schmitt, McCloskey etc.) they’re up against.
GayEGO
Yay! Kunce should beat Hawley and we need him to win!
ralphb
While I appreciate Mr. Kunce and would vote for him if he won the nomination, I am voting for one of the other contenders in the primary. My only reason being I was totally turned off by some of his ads concerning another person running for the office. The ad I am referring to attacked the other person by saying that person was racist. Nothing could be further from the truth so far as I have been able to find in reading up on the person attacked. Using tactics usually used by Republicans does not endear me to him, but he would be better than Greitens by a wide margin.
bachy
Get out the vote, Missouri!!!
LMG
With all the gawking and commentary about his thighs, someone can’t see the person for his thighs. He would make an excellent Senator in MO especially given what’s there now. Unfortunately, he is NOT running against Hawley. His opponent is another wealthy politico wannabe – T. Busch Valentine, heiress to the Anheuser-Busch fortune. Either way…very interesting. One more observation re his thighs. They are NOT hairy and actually appear hairless; they are certainly NOT scrawny but highly muscular and lithe as one would expect from one who is quite obviously a very fast runner and athletic. I hope that those who made the above two observations about his thighs will correct their eyesight come election time so as not to vote for Busch when they meant to vote for Kunce…unless of course they are still too busy looking at his “hairy scrawny” thighs. Goodthigh…oops, sorry about that…meant to say goodbye.