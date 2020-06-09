Pro soccer player calls mom’s 23-year-old boyfriend gay slur, threatens to rape him with broomstick

Let it be known that Brazilian soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, better known as Neymar, is not a fan of his mother’s much younger boyfriend. Let it also be known that he’s a bit of a homophobe.

Last weekend, Neymar’s 52-year-old mom, Nadine Gonçalves, got into some sort of physical altercation with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, 23-year-old influencer Tiago Ramos.

It’s unclear what exactly transpired, but Tiago, who has nearly 720K followers on Instagram, ended up going to the hospital for an arm injury that required 12 stitches.

A spokesperson for the couple later confirmed, “There was a domestic accident with Tiago. Nadine thought it best to call for an ambulance as a precaution but they are fine. Everything is fine.”

The couple has been dating on and off since April, after Nadine divorced her ex-husband and Neymar’s father after 25 years of marriage in 2016.

But 28-year-old Naymar clearly doesn’t approve of the May/December relationship because, shortly after last weekend’s incident, audio of him bashing Tiago leaked online.

In the recording, Neymar is allegedly heard calling Tiago “viadinho,” which is the Portuguese term for “f*g,” before asking one of his friends rape him with a broomstick.

The slur seems to be in response to rumors that began circulating earlier this year claiming Tiago was bisexual and had engaged in numerous romantic relationships with men prior to hooking up with Nadine.

Tiago never responded to the rumors.

Shortly after the recording leaked, the LGBT Association of Brazil issued a statement condemning Naymar’s remarks and sent a letter to the public ministry calling for charges to be filed against him.

“By reporting that the mother’s boyfriend is bisexual, he (Neymar) and his friends hinted at the possibility of assaulting an LGBTQ man, including the insertion of a broom into the anus of the mother’s boyfriend,” the letter states.

Neither Neymar nor his mother or her boyfriend have issued any comment on the leaked recording.

