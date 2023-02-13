Pro soccer player Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: “I no longer want to hide myself”

Jakub Jankto is the latest professional soccer player to breakdown the closet door.

On Monday, the Czech Republic midfielder shared a video on social media announcing he’s gay and expressing his desire to live “without fears.”

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have my family, I have my friends,” the 27-year-old says in the clip. “I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.”

Jankto currently plays with Sparta Prague after getting a one-year loan from Spanish club Getafe.

“Like everyone else, I want to live my life with freedom, without fear, without violence, without prejudice, but with love,” Jankto continues. “I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Jankto has the full support of his team as Sparta Prague’s official Twitter account retweeted his video with their own statement.

“Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and teammates some time ago. Everything else is about his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support,” the team wrote. “Live your life, Jakub.”

Getafe also backed up Jakub by tweeting: “Our utmost respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto.”

While it’s encouraging Jankto’s teams are behind him, there are still very few out players in the sport.

In 2021, Australian athlete Josh Cavallo became the first active professional soccer player to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Last year, English player Jake Daniels and Scotland’s Zander Murray both announced they were gay within a few months of each other adding to the ranks of out professional soccer stars.

In 2013, former US men’s national soccer team player Robbie Rogers came out while simultaneously announcing his retirement from the sport. Rogers has since married and started a family with TV and film writer/producer/director Greg Berlanti.

With Jankto, there are now four out international professional soccer players on the world stage who will, undoubtedly, inspire more to live their lives openly and authentically.

As we welcome Jankto to the family, get to know him better by scrolling through some of his photos…

