Pro soccer star says he’s “very proud” of his bisexual son for coming out

Paul Gascoigne is one of Britain’s most skilled soccer stars of all time. Last fall, his 23-year-old son, Regan, came out as bisexual in an interview with the Mirror.

Now, in an interview with The Mirror, Gascoigne recalls the private family moments after his son came out publicly to the world.

“He texted me the night before and I saw him on TV talking about it,” Gascoigne recounts. “I told him: ‘It doesn’t matter what you do son, I will support you 100%, you have to do what makes you happy.'”

“I thought ‘bless him’. To go on TV and do that is hard.”

Related: Famous athlete’s son comes out as bisexual

Gascoigne went on to praise Regan for his many talents, saying, “He is a professional dancer, he is a fit guy, and I am very proud of him.”

Speaking to the Mirror last November, Regan said, “I’m bisexual, I date men and women.”

“I haven’t told my dad, but I don’t think he will mind,” he added. “He is proud of me whatever I do and whatever decisions I make.”

It sounds like these two have a great relationship!

Scroll down for some pics from Ragan’s Instagram page…